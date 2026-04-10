Toyota Canada has released specifications and pricing for the 2027 Land Cruiser. Now on sale at dealerships across the country, the 2027 edition of the SUV is offered in three distinct grades, with a starting MSRP of $71,670 CAD.

| Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2027 Toyota Land Cruiser

The 2027 Land Cruiser once again features a standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid-electric powertrain. This system pairs a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an 8-speed auto transmission to produce 326 net system hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Beyond performance gains, the hybrid system is designed to improve fuel efficiency while maintaining a 6,000-lb towing capacity, supported by a factory-fitted tow hitch on all models.

Every grade features full-time four-wheel drive with an electronically locking differential. The chassis uses an independent double-wishbone front suspension and a four-link rear suspension with coil springs. Driver assistance technologies such as Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control and a multi-setting Drive Mode Select system are standard across the lineup.

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Design of the 2027 Toyota Land Cruiser

No change on this front for 2027. The exterior styling pays homage to the original Land Cruiser with muscular fender flares, high ground clearance and an upright windshield. The 1958 Edition specifically celebrates the model's North American debut with vintage cues such as round LED headlamps.

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Inside

The cabin prioritizes utility and comfort. Standard equipment includes a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats and a 2,400-watt AC outlet in the cargo area for powering equipment during excursions.

Connectivity is managed through the Toyota Multimedia system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and features a full digital gauge cluster.

Technology in the 2027 Toyota Land Cruiser

All models are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This suite includes active safety technologies designed to enhance driver awareness. Additional standard safety features include a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking.

The 2027 model also arrives with a series of Connected Services trials, including Safety Connect and Remote Connect, to assist owners with vehicle security and remote management.

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2027 Toyota Land Cruiser – Versions and pricing in Canada

- 2027 Land Cruiser 1958 ($71,670): The heritage-focused entry model includes 18-inch alloy wheels, fabric upholstery and an 8-inch touchscreen.

- 2027 Land Cruiser ($80,460): This grade adds technical extras, including a stabilizer disconnect mechanism for improved off-road articulation, Softex upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and a larger 12.3-inch multimedia display.

- 2027 Land Cruiser Premium Package ($86,835): The flagship trim features 20-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, 14-speaker JBL audio system and a centre console cooler box. New for 2027, this package now includes heated and ventilated rear seats as standard equipment.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota