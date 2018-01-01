Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A 4-cylinder Turbo and More-Powerful 6-cylinder for the 2021 Toyota Supra

Some 2020 Toyota Supra owners will probably find this news to be not so much music as discordant noise in their ears. Toyota has announced that the 2021 version of its revived sports model will benefit from a more-powerful 6-cylinder engine, and that a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has been added to the family as well. In addition, the level of standard equipment has been improved and the chassis has been revised for the Supra’s second year on the market.

The pricing also promises to be lower, but most likely only as it applies to the 4-cylinder engine version.

We think we can already hear some current Supra owners grinding their teeth.
 
4-cylinder
The new base version of the Supra will be powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. There's no manual transmission in the lineup.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Toyota Supra 2.0
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Supra 2.0

The model loses 200 lb with this mechanical configuration. In addition to the reduced weight of the engine block, gains were made with the presence of smaller 13-inch brake discs with single-piston calipers, as well as the absence of an active rear differential and adaptive suspension. On board, the audio system has 4 speakers instead of 10, and seat adjustments are manual rather than electric.

Crucially, the weight balance is still 50/50. 0-97 km/h acceleration time is 5 seconds.

6-cylinder
As for the 6-cylinder engine, it now produces 382 hp instead of 335 with last year’s powertrain. As for torque, the gain is more modest, with 368 lb-ft compared to 365 last year. Toyota explains that the power gain is attributable to a new six-port, two-branch exhaust manifold (last year's model had two ports), revised thermal management and a new piston design that reduced engine compression from 11:1 to 10.2:1.

The gain takes performance to a new level, with a 0.2-second gain at 0-97 km/h acceleration. The official time is now 3.9 seconds.

2021 Toyota Supra 3.0
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Supra 3.0

Toyota also modified the chassis of the 6-cylinder models with aluminum reinforcements from the radiator to the struts, new front and rear stops and updated shocks. The electric power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control and active rear differential have all received revised programming to work with the improved reinforcements and suspension.

There’s more
As an added bonus, every 2021 Supra will be equipped with a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay. A front collision warning system with automatic emergency braking is also included. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot and rear cross traffic alerts, sensors for parking, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker 500-watt JBL audio system are also on the list of options.

Toyota has not announced a price for the model. We're guessing that the promised reduction will be in effect only on the 4-cylinder engine version only, but we'll have to see if the 6-cylinder variant also benefits from an adjustment.

One thing's for sure: while the changes are welcome, they're already fueling debate.

2021 Toyota Supra 3.0
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Supra 3.0
2021 Toyota Supra 2.0
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Supra 2.0

You May Also Like

Confirmation of a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra Remoured to Be Imminent

Confirmation of a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra Remoured to Be ...

A new report indicates that Toyota will announce the arrival of a 4-cylinder Supra within the next week. Confirmation could come as part of the events surrou...

Toyota to Recall 52,000 vehicles, 8,214 of which are in Canada, Over Risk of Coolant Leakage

Toyota to Recall 52,000 vehicles, 8,214 of which are in C...

Toyota will recall approximately 52,000 vehicles, of which just over 8,000 are on Canadian soil over a risk of coolant leakage. The recall affects late-model...

New Replacement Parts For Your Old Toyota Supra

New Replacement Parts For Your Old Toyota Supra

Toyota has announced which new replacement parts it will produce for old Toyota Supra models. For now the list of components is a short one, but it’s an impo...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia Niro 2020
Toronto 2020: Kia Introduces Visually Updated...
Article
2020 Subaru BRZ tS
Toronto 2020: Subaru presents tS version of i...
Article
Toyota MR2 concept
Return of the Toyota MR2 on the Back Burner
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 