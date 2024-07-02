2025 Toyota GR Supra Loses 4-Cylinder Engine Option

It will not be possible to equip a 2025 Toyota GR Supra with a 4-cylinder engine. The GR Supra, launched for 2020, got a smaller engine as an option the following year, but that option is now disappearing.

The only engine choice for next year is thus the model’s original 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder. With 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque in its guts, it has been popular with buyers. Still, it’s a shame to lose a more affordable option with the smaller block.

On its website, Toyota Canada currently shows a price difference of almost $12,000 between the two GR Supra variants.

Gear shifter in the Toyota GR Supra | Photo: D.Rufiange

A Toyota spokesperson explained to Carscoops that with the company now offering, at no extra cost, the 6-speed manual gearbox with the 3.0L engine, many buyers have preferred this option, forsaking the 4-cylinder engine.

Of course, the 3.0 version also offers more equipment, including a wireless charging tray, integrated navigation and a higher-quality audio system.

What we'll be keeping an eye on is what's next for the GR Supra. Sports cars have fallen out of favour on the market, but Toyota is one of the companies committed to offering consumers cars that are fun to drive. Sometimes, the withdrawal of a powertrain and the simplification of the offering herald the disappearance of a model in the short term. We'll have to wait and see.