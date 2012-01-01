Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Confirmation of a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra Remoured to Be Imminent

In North America, the only engine offered with the Toyota Supra is an inline 6-cylinder that produces 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. You’ll recall that this powerplant is borrowed from the BMW toolbox, the two companies having collaborated to develop the model, as well as the BMW Z4.

In other markets, however, the sporty Supra is offered with a few 4-cylinder options. According to Motor Trend magazine, the announcement of a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder for the North American market is imminent. In fact, confirmation could come next weekend during the presentation of the Daytona 500, which kicks off the NASCAR season. Last year, Toyota was the dominant player in the American race series.

Motor Trend "learned" this news in an interview with Ed Laukes, Toyota's Vice President of Marketing. When asked if it was possible a Toyota Supra with a smaller engine might make it onto American soil, the exec replied that we should "stay tuned in the coming week". Given that the Daytona 500 is being held next weekend, the connection is an obvious one to make.

BMW does offer a 2.0L 4-cylinder with 255 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque with its Z4. It's unclear what Toyota would aim for in terms of power with a base Supra, but an entry-level variant with 225 hp is available in Japan. What's more, a 4-cylinder Toyota Supra has already been certified for sale by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which means that at least a few steps have already been taken towards certification.

Our Review of the 2020 Toyota Supra

Of course, if the announcement comes as expected next weekend, we'll still have to wait and see if Canada is also in the plans for such a move – although it seems likely that our market would get it as well.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Toyota

You May Also Like

Return of the Toyota Venza?

Return of the Toyota Venza?

Reports indicate that Toyota is planning to bring back the Venza to the market two years after pulling it from the lineup. The new version would be a five-se...

A New Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Generation in 2021?

A New Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Generation in 2...

According to documents obtained by the AutoGuide site, the next generation of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (in North America) will be ready for 2021. The ne...

Genesis Considering Adding a Bigger SUV, To Be Called the GV90

Genesis Considering Adding a Bigger SUV, To Be Called the...

Genesis is considering developing a new, larger SUV to add to its lineup, to be called the GV90, according to a report by Motor Trend. The big question for t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Volkswagen Passat
An Electric Future for the Volkswagen Passat?
Article
Volkswagen Atlas 2021
Chicago 2020: A Revised Look for the 2021 Vol...
Article
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Chicago 2020: Hyundai debuts the 2020 Sonata ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 