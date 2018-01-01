VW puts on the global premiere of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, accompanied this year by an all-new wagon version destined for Europe only.

Volkswagen has just unveiled in a world premiere the new edition of its big Arteon sedan, which gets a significant refresh. Big changes you can see right away include a "sharpened" grille, LED daytime running lights and more-aggressive lines.

The interior

More-significant changes are evident inside, starting with a brand-new dashboard, centre console and infotainment system. The styling and finishing elements to mind the brand’s Touareg SUV. Overall, the Arteon clearly seeks to offer a more upscale interior environment than before.

Photo: Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, interior

The driver in particular will enjoy a new multifunction steering wheel with tactile haptic controls for various digital functions, as well as a touch-sensitive slider for adjusting the temperature of the three-zone climate control system. Yet more touch-sensitive buttons are on hand in the central console for the seat and windshield heating.

That new steering wheel sits in front of the German brand's Digital Cockpit, which allows the driver to configure the graphics on the 10.25-inch screen to their personal preferences. It’s also possible to quickly switch from one basic presentation to another using a View button found on said steering wheel. The Arteon is equipped as well with a 700-watt, 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system.

A new travel assistance system makes it possible to drive up to 210 km/h in a partially automated manner. Of particular note is a recently updated Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system with predictive cruise control that adjusts speed according to local limits and to the road ahead.

Photo: Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, profile

Powertrain

In Canada, the 2021 Arteon will once again be available with the same 2.0L 4-cylinder TFSI engine, which delivers 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. While this level of power is more than enough for this car, one might feel a little jealous looking across the Atlantic: the European Arteon will also be available in a plug-in hybrid version, in addition to an R performance iteration that makes 315 hp.

Just to make Canadian motorists even more jealous, Volkswagen is introducing an all-new wagon version this year - for Europe only. We’ve repeated this often, the frustrating thing about this kind of decision is that wagons still sell relatively well in Canada. However, the reality is that it’s the U.S. market that largely dictates decisions about whether or not to make certain models available on our continent. And American motorists are simply less fond of station wagons...