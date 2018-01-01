Volkswagen has provided a first teaser image and a few details of the revised 2021 Arteon ahead of the model’s world premiere later this month. The big VW sedan gets company this year, as the German automaker is adding a wagon version to the lineup, destined for the European market.

Volkswagen is promising substantial changes to the model for the 2021 model-year, starting with a wholly new cockpit environment that will make it distinct from the rest of the brand’s sedan lineup. As well, the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) systems will be integrated to ensure the best possible connectivity.

Also being introduced in the Arteon are Intelligent Assist systems, by which the company promised semi-autonomous driving will be possible through the “Travel Assist” feature. Designed specifically for use on long-distance trips, the system can take over steering, acceleration and braking at up to speeds of 130 mph (210 km/h), though still under the control of the driver.

That’s it for the details on this day for the revised 2021 Arteon. All should be revealed when sedan and wagon get their big online premiere on June 24. Stay tuned.

