Mazda Announces Mid-Year Tweaks for CX-5, CX-9 SUVs

Mazda has announced some mid-year updates for its top SUV models. The 2021.5 CX-5 and CX-9 see upgrades to technology with a larger infotainment screen, and the CX-5 receives the full suite of i-Activsense safety features as standard equipment.

The new screen that will feature in both models is 10.25-inch and accesses the latest Mazda Connect infotainment interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities are included, and Mazda Connected Services are now part of the deal, or will be when it becomes available this fall (and offered to owners in a free trial). Through the MyMazda app, customers will then be able to use features such as remote engine start/stop, locking/unlocking the doors, and viewing a vehicle health status report.

2021.5 CX-5

2021.5 Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda
2021.5 Mazda CX-5

The 2021.5 CX-5 GX trim also adds Mazda's i-Activsense safety technology as standard equipment. That means it will now feature radar cruise control with stop & go, smart brake support (front), pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and lane departure warning. Other standard equipment on the GX model includes a wide-angle rearview camera, LED headlights and daytime running lights, automatic on/off headlights, High Beam Control, adjustable heated front seats, cloth upholstery and rain-sensing front wipers.

Updates to other trim levels includes newly available 19-inch wheels for the 2021.5 CX-5 GS with i-Activ AWD, previously reserved for higher trim levels. The Kuro Edition, introduced for 2021, remains with the 2021.5 edition and now includes the option of black leather with red stitching in addition to the original Garnet Red leather upholstery.

With the update to the new Mazda Connect infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay is no longer available on GT models. GT and Signature models carry over with no additional changes to equipment.

See also: 2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition Review: Celebrating in Style

2021.5 CX-9

2021.5 Mazda CX-9
2021.5 Mazda CX-9

The 2021.5 CX-9 GS comes with the suite of essential i-Activsense safety features as standard; this  includes radar cruise control with stop & go, smart city brake support front, smart brake support front, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and pedestrian detection.

Other standard features include heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED taillights and daytime running lights, high beam control, 18-inch dark grey metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, noise-isolating windshield, and rear privacy glass.

The stretched CX-9 GS-L also gets wireless phone charging (Qi), moved down from the 2021 CX-9 GT trim. All other equipment and features on the GT, Kuro Edition, and Signature trims remain unchanged.

See also: 2021 Mazda CX-9 Kuro Review: An SUV That’s Aging Well… Mostly!

The 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 and CX-9 will be available at dealerships across Canada starting next month.

