Mazda Canada recently announced the changes being brought to the popular CX-5 compact SUV for 2022. Now we know what prices will be attached to each trim when the model hits dealerships this winter. The biggest takeaways for 2022 are a new Sport Design model and the inclusion of AWD as standard across the range. Here’s the breakdown.

CX-5 GX ($30,200 MSRP, not counting $1,950 transport and prep)

The base model starts off just above the 30 grand mark, and comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated SkyActiv-G engine, good for 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed automatic with manual mode and Sport mode.

All CX-5 models will once again be equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and will now have the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard. Also included from the get-go are i-Activsense safety features like Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Smart City Brake Support Front with Pedestrian Detection, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-5, three-quarters rear

In addition to the exterior design updates we covered recently, the 2022 CX-5 gets new-design silver metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Other features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years; the 10.25-inch centre display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system, controlled with a multi-function commander knob; and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are included.

Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless entry system, steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth and audio controls and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, 4-speaker audio system, heated black cloth seats with 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, a/c with manual controls, power door locks, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down and rear privacy glass.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-5, front

CX-5 GS ($33,900)

The GS adds black leatherette with Grand Lux Suede inserts, auto-leveling headlights, power rear liftgate, windshield wiper de-icer and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The driver's seat is 6-way power adjustable with manual lumbar support while the passenger has 6-way manual adjustability. Other upgrades include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. There’s a 6x-speaker audio system, and rear passengers get a rear seat centre armrest with integrated storage and cupholders, as well as two additional USB ports.

There’s an optional Comfort package ($2,100 extra) that adds advanced keyless entry, power moonroof and dual-zone automatic climate control, along with 19-inch alloy wheels with machined spokes and polished finish and dark painted pockets. Count as well rear seat air conditioning vents and a reversible trunk board in the cargo area.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-5, profile

CX-5 Kuro Edition ($37,700)

This special edition is back for a second go this year, and its notable features include new available exterior colours (Snowflake White Pearl and Soul Red Crystal). There’s an exclusive-to-the-trim Garnet Red leather interior (available in combo with the Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica exterior), and there’s available black leather upholstery no matter what colour you choose. Also part of the deal are black metallic 19-inch alloy wheels with gloss-black side mirrors and front signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter has red stitching complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

The Kuro also adds Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which allows for selecting drive modes with one touch of a switch (they include Normal, Off-Road and Sport Modes). In addition, buyers get a 7-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, memory driver's seat with 2 memory settings and 6-way power passenger's seat.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-5, interior

CX-5 GT ($38,950)

Next up in the hierarchy is the GT, which takes the GC with Comfort package and adds front and rear signature lighting and combination taillights with Adaptive Front-lighting System, as well as automatic power folding exterior mirrors. Inside, count Bose Premium audio with 10 speakers, SiriusX® satellite radio with three-month trial, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services with complimentary 5-year subscription, full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda navigation system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Qi wireless phone charging and HomeLink wireless control system.

CX-5 Sport Design ($40,150)

This is the new kid on the block, and it features distinctive exterior touches for a more athletic look, notably via a gloss-black front grille, signature wing, door mirrors, lower bumper, wheel arches and rocker molding. Inside the grille, an exclusive design accent is finished in Classic Red, and you get black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a turbo badge on the rear liftgate. Inside are black leather seats with red accents and stitching on the instrument panel, door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

The available turbo engine with this trim adds $2,200 to the bill; that SkyActiv-G 2.5L unit has been tweaked for improved performance, and can now deliver 256 hp (with high-octane gas), up 6 from previous, and 320 lb-ft of torque. This configuration also includes paddle shifters.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-5, from above

CX-5 Signature ($43,350)

At the top of the ladder sits the Signature, with a unified colour scheme contrasted by bright silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching front grille and signature wing, and Signature badging is included on the rear liftgate. The interior includes premium quality materials such as Cocoa Nappa leather and genuine Abachi wood trim on the dash and door panels. The bright silver finish is also found throughout, highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. Satin chrome plated glove box level and power seat switches, black headliner, frameless rearview mirror, and unique steering wheel stitching detail are among other sophisticated styling elements.

Thie variant also includes Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Traffic Jam Assist and Driver Attention Alert.

Here is the full pricing chart for the 2022 Mazda CX-5: