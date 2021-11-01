Mazda Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the 2022 CX-9. Offered in a three-row configuration, the midsize crossover is the automaker’s biggest model sold in North America. The 2022 edition remains largely unchanged save for a few upgrades for each trim, and it should be available at dealerships “this winter”, according to its maker. Here’s the breakdown of the model range:

CX-9 GS ($40,950 MSRP, not counting 1,950 in transport and prep fees)

Costing a wee $400 more than last year, the base model comes in a shell unchanged from before. The engine powering it is the same SkyActiv-G 2.5L turbo paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with manual and Sport modes. Output from this unit is 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when using high-octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque otherwise. Also included is Mazda’s iActiv all-wheel-drive system, as are G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

Among the standard safety features included as part of the i-Activsense suite are Mazda radar cruise control with stop and go, smart city brake support front, smart brake support front, pedestrian detection, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist. Mazda Connected Services are included free of charge for two years.

The interior’s highlights include a 10.25-inch full-colour display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with a multi-function commander knob and integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also present from this version on are heated front seats, push button start, remote keyless entry system, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, dual front USB inputs, 6-speaker audio, tri-zone automatic climate control, black cloth seats with 8-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake and rear side and liftgate window privacy glass.

CX-9 GS-L ($44,700)

Add the L and the CX-9 GS comes with larger 20-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, LED fog lights, front wiper de-icer, power rear liftgate, and power moonroof. The interior upgrades include black or sand colour leather first- and second-row seats, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, 4-way power passenger's seat, two USB charging ports in the second row and heated second row seats.

The second-row slide and tilt function is also updated for this model with a one-touch switch for power-operated access to the third row. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear centre armrest with integrated storage.

CX-9 GS-L w/Captain’s Chair Package ($45,000)

For $300 more, buyers can sacrifice seating for one occupant and gain captain’s chairs for the second row, with centre access to the third row.

CX-9 GT ($49,950)

The GT takes the GS-L and adds hands-free power rear liftgate, LED front and rear signature lighting and body-colour automatic power-folder door mirrors. There’s also the option to configure the heated second-row seats as either bench seating or captain's chairs (the latter taking the price to $50,250) with a choice between black or sand colour leather first and second-row seats.

Safety features are boosted by the addition of 360°-view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, active driving display with traffic sign recognition, navigation, adaptive front-lighting system, smart city brake support rear and driver attention alert.

Other upgrades include Bose 12-speaker premium audio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription and 5-year complimentary SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services, as well as ventilated front seats, 8-way power passenger seat with lumbar support, driver's seat position memory with 2 settings, HomeLink wireless control system, rear door sunshades, LED interior illumination and digital meter set with 7-inch LCD display.

CX-9 Kuro ($51,450)

This special edition is back for 2022 and comes standard with the captain’s chairs (heated). Exterior colour choices are either Polymetal Grey or Jet Black, and buyers get black metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, gloss black automatic power-folding door mirrors and chrome accents on the lower molding for added distinctiveness.

Inside are Garnet Red leather seats with aluminum interior trim, LED door pocket illumination, LED door pull handles, overhead LED illumination and black metallic accents on the dash, door panels and handle bezels.

CX-9 Signature ($52,850)

Mazda’s most premium trim comes with captain’s chairs in the middle row and adds the following to the GT model: a premium centre console with armrest storage compartment for the second row and which contains heated seat buttons and cupholders, Nappa leather first and second-row seats (in either Deep Chestnut or Pure White) and unique quilting for the first and second-row seats.

Other styling details include Santos Rosewood interior trim, patterned aluminum on the dash and door handle bezels, unique stitching on the steering wheel and a frameless rearview mirror.

The exterior upgrades include 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a brilliant silver finish, titanium gray metallic finished front grille with signature grille illumination, larger dual exhaust pipes and Signature badge on the liftgate.

Here is the full pricing chart for the 2022 Mazda CX-5: