Acura Presents a Revamped 2022 MDX

Last October, Acura unveiled a concept version of its upcoming 2022 MDX. We knew, though, that the production model would be virtually identical to that prototype, and that was confirmed yesterday as Honda's luxury brand officially presented the production version of the SUV.

In addition to the updated styling that's clearly visible, the details concerning the model reveal a more-massive MDX that also gets an enhanced package of equipment and tech. On the menu are four variants: the base-model MDX ($56,405), MDX with Technology Package ($60,405), MDX A-Spec ($63,405) and MDX with Platinum Elite Package ($67,405).

Beneath the vehicle's updated skin, a new platform is put to use. This new foundation features the model's first double-wishbone front suspension combined with a new multi-link rear suspension. The goal here is simple: optimize handling and solidify the driving experience. And, everywhere, rigidity has been increased where possible. Steering, braking - everything to do with making the thing go has also benefited from improvements.

Of course, we'll be able to tell you more when we get a chance to drive the model.

2022 Acura MDX, three-quarters rear
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura MDX, three-quarters rear

Another interesting fact: Acura mentions that its SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) system is now in its fourth generation, which means that we're going to benefit from an even more efficient all-wheel drive system. This new version, says Acura, “has 40 percent more rear torque capacity and 30 percent quicker front-to-rear torque transfer than the third-generation system in the previous MDX. The Acura SH-AWD system can transfer up to 70 percent of engine torque to the rear axle during normal driving conditions, while continuously apportioning up to 100 percent of that rear-axle torque between either the left or right rear wheels.”

There have been a number of other improvements made, including to the interior presentation, equipment level, interior configuration, etc. To avoid going on ad infinitum, especially before we get our hands on the vehicle, here's in a nutshell is what the MDX is delivering.

Mechanically, no changes. The 3.5L V6 is back with its 290 hp and 267 lb-ft-feet of torque, and it’s still mated to a 10-speed transmission.

2022 Acura MDX, profile
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura MDX, profile

The MDX will come standard with a panoramic roof and a system offering integrated drive modes (Snow, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual). An all-digital instrument cluster on a 10.3-inch screen will also be part of each variant. As an option, a 710-watt, 16-speaker audio system will be available with certain variants.

Access to the multimedia system will once again be via Acura's touchpad, of which an improved version is promised. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless applications are also standard, as well as wireless charging for electronic devices and the Amazon Alexa application. And, of course, the security features are piled on.

2022 Acura MDX, interior
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura MDX, interior

Type S!
And let's not forget the Type S variant, expected next summer with a more-powerful powertrain and a host of performance-enhancing enhancements.

All in all, we’re expecting something very interesting from this core product for the brand. And it comes not a moment too soon, considering that the last overhaul of the model dated back to 2014.

The 2022 Acura MDX will hit dealerships in Canada in February.

2022 Acura MDX Type S
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura MDX Type S
Photos:Acura
2022 Acura MDX pictures
See the complete Gallery

