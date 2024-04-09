Acura Canada today announced a significant update to the 2025 MDX. This update of the mid-size luxury SUV includes some exterior design updates and interior improvements, as well as technological adjustments including a new 12.3-inch user interface integrating Google.

Acura also promises a quieter interior, safety enhancements and introduces a Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system for the top-of-the-line model.

That 2025 Type S Ultra also incorporates the AcuraWatch 360 system, which offers more advanced driver assistance technologies thanks to additional radars, a high-fidelity front camera and new millimeter-wave radar at the front.

All MDX models benefit from an updated AcuraWatch package for enhanced safety performance.

Unveiling of 2025 Acura MDX | Photo: Acura

2025 Acura MDX - What's new?

Exterior design: The front of the MDX has been given a frameless pentagonal grille for a more aggressive look, which is further enhanced by darkened headlights and taillights, and new wheel designs.

Technology-enriched interior: The interior has been significantly updated, with the introduction of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen user interface featuring Google. At the same time, the touchpad on the bottom of the console has been eliminated, which will please the many users frustrated by a system that was ill-suited to life on bumpy Canadian roads, let's put it that way.

Improved audio performance: The audio experience is enhanced on all models, with the MDX Type S Ultra featuring Acura's most powerful audio system ever, developed by Bang & Olufsen and equipped with 31 speakers.

Enhanced safety: the MDX Type S Ultra introduces the AcuraWatch 360 system, marking an evolution in driver assistance with new radars and a higher-fidelity front camera.

A new variant: The range welcomes the MDX Platinum Elite A-Spec model, which blends sporty styling with richer equipment. This includes 16-way power front seats, a head-up display, peripheral cameras and reinforced insulation, as well as quilted leather massaging front seats.

Finally, two new paint colours will be available for the first time on the MDX, namely Canyon Blue River Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl, which had been introduced for the 2024 TLX.

Interior of 2025 Acura MDX | Photo: Acura

2025 Acura MDX Type S, wheel | Photo: Acura

2025 Acura MDX Type S - What's new?

The MDX Type S retains the turbocharged V6 engine (355 hp, 354 lb-ft of torque) and berlina black 21-inch split-spoke wheels. The Type S also features an exclusive rear diffuser, large quadruple tailpipes and red Brembo 4-piston front brake calipers.

The Type S Ultra introduces that 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system, as well as that AcuraWatch 360 set of advanced driver assistance technologies.

The 2025 MDX and MDX Type S SUVs will begin arriving at Acura dealerships in Canada in early June. Prices for each model in the range should be announced between now and then.

Glimpse of 2025 Acura MDX | Photo: Acura

2025 Acura MDX A-Spec | Photo: Acura