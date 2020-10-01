Audi is whipping up interest in its new 2022 Audi e-Tron GT ahead of the electric four-door coupe’s official debut next week with the release of a teaser image. It reveals the silhouette in profile of the model’s production version. The car, we can see, has big beefy rear haunches and wheels designed to optimize aerodynamics, and comes with a windscreen spans the sloping roof all the way to the back end. It also confirms what we suspected, which his that the production version hews closely to the prototype previously strutted out.

The e-tron GT was first rolled out in concept form back at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Then, last October, Audi put on a virtual presentation that showed more of the model and provided details on the model’s specifications.

We got confirmation at that point that this model will particularly look to take a bit out of the hide of Tesla on the performance EV market, and that it is built on the same architecture as the new Porsche Taycan and uses that model’s battery technology, among other elements. More details can be found here.

Photo: Audi Audi e-tron GT concept

Photo: Audi Audi e-tron GT concept, three-quarters rear

A word about the battery pack of the e-tron GT: it has a capacity of 90 kWh and delivers 400 km of range in the European WLTP cycle, which means approximately 330 to 350 km in North America. That said, given Tesla’s recent announcement of a new Plaid+ version of its Tesla Model S, which promises a range of upwards of 837 km, Audi could be compelled to improve on that front, perhaps introduce extended-range variants of its own.

Fun fact: In addition to a charging cable that allows for 800-volt charging with 80-percent energy recovery in 20 minutes, it will also be possible to recharge the e-tron GT by induction thanks to the Audi Wireless Charging device, at a capacity of up to 11 kW.