Audi presents its new e-tron GT, an all-electric performance car.

The prototype of the new e-tron GT was unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Then the wait set in - it took almost two and a half years to see the production model, which, in the end, is pretty faithful to the concept. The Audi e-tron GT, an electric performance car that is very closely related to the Porsche Taycan, will arrive in Canada this summer and will be offered in two versions.

Regular or RS

The RS e-tron GT gets the same front motor as the entry-level e-tron GT, but has a more powerful rear motor capable of producing 450 horsepower. Together, the front and rear units of the RS e-tron GT produce a net power output of 590 hp, and up to 637 hp for 2.5 seconds with the launch control function. The total torque of the system is 612 pound-feet of torque. As a result, the RS e-tron GT can reach 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

The regular e-tron GT's front motor produces 235 hp, with the rear engine delivering 429 hp; combined net power is 469 hp, and up to 522 hp for 2.5 seconds with the launch control. Torque is 464 lb-ft of torque (472 with the launch control). The 0-100 km/h is possible just over 4 seconds.

Photo: Audi The 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS Audi e-tron GT

Developed with Porsche

If you’re finding that this e-tron GT looks – and acts - strangely like a Porsche Taycan, you are right. Both models come from a common platform developed jointly by the two brands. Both vehicles use the same generator set and both also benefit from the Taycan's two-speed transmission which allows maximum speeds of 245 and 250 km/h, respectively, for the regular model and the RS version.

Batteries and Recharging

All e-tron GT models sold in North America will feature a 93.4-kWh lithium-ion battery with a cooling structure integrated underneath. This structure allows heat to be dissipated from the battery pack and housed in an aluminum frame designed to provide structural rigidity and protection for the occupants.

With an 800-volt electrical architecture, the e-tron GT comes standard with a charging capacity of 270 kW (the industry benchmark) using fast DC chargers. This allows it to increase the energy level from 5 to 80 percent in just 22.5 minutes. In terms of range, the manufacturer's preliminary estimates, based on the approximation of EPA test cycles for a full charge, are 383 km for the e-tron GT and 374 km for the RS e-tron GT.

An interior up to Audi's high standards

The interior comes standard without leather. Audi uses recycled materials called Dinamica to cover the seats. Alcantara is also standard; those who want Nappa leather can order it as an option. To reduce weight, the roof is made of five-layer carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, a first for an Audi vehicle and exclusive in the segment. The HD matrix headlights are available with optional Audi laser light for improved wide-beam visibility.

The "monoposto" cockpit, named in reference to a racing car, angles the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit screen and 10.1-inch touchscreen of the MMI multimedia system towards the driver. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is standard and is wrapped in Alcantara. A perforated, leather-covered steering wheel is available as an option. In keeping with tradition, Audi delivers an exceptional cabin here, one that is on par with its gasoline-powered models and is actually more inviting than the Taycan's, which has the feel almost of a pharma laboratory.

Photo: Audi Audi e-tron GT, seats, steering wheel

A promising drive

With DNA so similar to that of the Porsche Taycan, we can expect a similarly thrilling drive here. The Audi e-tron GT comes standard with a three-chamber air suspension that allows a wide variation between the softest and firmest settings. The chambers of each spring can be activated and deactivated individually for maximum adaptation to driving situations.

To all this is added as standard in the RS e-tron GT models the electric quattro system and the all-wheel steering that offers a maximum of 2.8 degrees in the rear (in the opposite direction up to a speed of about 50 km/h to increase agility at low speeds, and in the same direction above 50 km/h to help stability at higher speeds). This system is optional with the basic variant. A self-locking rear differential, standard on the RS and optional on the base model, improves traction and stability.

No pricing for Canada has yet been announced, but we know that our American neighbors will pay $107,100 for the base version and $139,900 for the RS.