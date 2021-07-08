Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW has announced pricing and details of the all-electric 2022 i4 sedan coming to the Canadian market next winter. The company is taking pre-orders starting right now.

Initially, the BMW i4 will be offered in two versions, with a starting price of $54,990, plus of course transport and preparation fees. This gets buyers the i4 eDrive40 variant, blessed with just the one electric motor sending power to the rear wheels and delivering an output of 335 hp and a range of around 435 km.

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40

Then there’s the i4 M50 performance variant, tagged at $72,990. This is the first M-brand all-electric vehicle to come out of BMW’s performance division, and with its two electric motors and all-wheel drive it delivers a substantial boost in power over the other i4, with output listed at 536 hp. On the down side, range is somewhat less at 385 km. Both models work on an 89-kWh battery.

Not that BMW buyers are likely hinging their decision on this, but it’s worth noting that neither of the initial i4 models are eligible for the federal government’s EV incentive.

2022 BMW i4 M50, front
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW i4 M50, front
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40, from above
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40, from above
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40, interior
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40, interior
