BMW’s 2023 i4 Electric Sedan: The Lineup Grows, But So Does Pricing

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, profile
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, profile

BMW is introducing a new, more-affordable variant to its i4 lineup for 2023, even as it raises prices elsewhere in the model range.

The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 is available for orders starting right now, with a $54,990 CAD base price attached to it. That fact should make the car eligible for the federal EV incentive under the iZEV program and for all provincial incentives. The EV runs on a single motor and its powertrain develops 281 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque.

The new variant comes in addition to the already-available i4 M50 xDrive and i4 eDrive40, and it retains the Gen5 powertrain technology found in those models, as well as the same curved screen display featuring BMW’s iDrive 8 operating system.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, front
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, front

Single motor
This will thus be a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the single motor allowing for 0-100 km/h acceleration in about 6 seconds, and a top speed of 190 km/h. It runs on a 66-kWh battery (that’s net capacity; gross capacity is 70.2 kWh), which can charge at a maximum of 180 kWh on DC current stations. BMW estimates charging from 10-80 percent should take 32 minutes, and gives a preliminary range of 418 km for the model.

BMW also released pricing for the returning models in the range, and they are up in comparison with last year. The single-motor, RWD eDrive40, which was $54,990, now costs $61,390, while the dual-motor, AWD M50 xDrive jumps from $72,990 to $75,990.

The BMW i4 xDrive35 goes into production this coming November in Germany, with the first models expected to arrive in Canada in the first quarter of 2023.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, from above
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, from above
Photos:BMW
2023 BMW i4 xDrive35 pictures
