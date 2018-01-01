BMW will offer a CS variant of its M5 sedan for the 2022 model-year. The limited-run variant will benefit from significant changes compared to the other versions of the model and deliver an astounding output of 627 horsepower.

Collectors are already salivating. Performance enthusiasts too. The model, which will only be offered for the one model-year, is sure to be seen as an investment.

The version will be offered only in selected markets, including North America, Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

And what's so special about this CS version, apart from its extra power? First of all, it loses 230 lb (104.3 kg) in the process, which is huge. To get to the new weight level, the hood, front diffuser, mirror housings, diffuser and rear spoiler are made of carbon-fibre. Inside, the front seats are also made of carbon-fibre and there are two bucket seats in the rear instead of a three-person bench. The centre console does not include additional storage. Also, the amount of insulation material has been reduced to bring weight down even more.

Forged 20-inch wheels are standard, as are carbon-ceramic brakes. The chassis has been modified with adaptive spring adjustment and shock absorbers.

Photo: BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS, profile

The M5 CS is also unique in terms of styling. On the outside, the grille has bronze accents, a colour also used for the logos and on the wheels. New colours are available, and the headlamp rims emit yellow rather than white light, in a nod to BMW's racing cars. The four exhaust tips are made of stainless steel, designed to provide a stronger and more-exquisite sound.

Other interior changes include carbon paddle shifters, an Alcantara-leather headliner, CS logos on the dashboard and between the rear seats, a Nürburgring track layout on the headrests (!), and an Alcantara-covered steering wheel with a strip for centering when on the track.

Speaking of which, the track is of course the only environment that will allow for fully exploiting the massive potential of this variant.

The M division chose not to eliminate all-wheel drive or replace the 8-speed automatic transmission with a manual, which would have eliminated more weight.

Photo: BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS, front grille

The M5 CS's 4.4L twin-turbo V8 produces 10 more hp than in the M5 Competition. Its 627 hp, combined with the weight reduction, means that 0-96 km/h can now be done in 2.9 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the M5 Competition.

The car is expected later on in 2021. In the United States, it will sell starting at $142,995 USD, nearly $30,000 more than the M5 Competition.