Before turning the page to the next “Neue Klasse” generation, BMW Canada is paying tribute to half a century of the 3 Series with a special edition reserved exclusively for our market: the BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition.

Only 100 units will be produced, each celebrating 50 years of the iconic model's heritage.

| Photo: BMW

Six iconic colours for six generations

This special edition stands out primarily for its palette of six exclusive paint finishes, drawn from the BMW Individual catalogue and inspired by each generation of the 3 Series: Madeira Red Metallic, Laguna Green Metallic, Avus Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Deep Green Metallic and Citrin Black Metallic.

An elegant way to pay homage to the 3 Series, from the original E21 to the current G20.

Exclusive details and comprehensive equipment

Externally, the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition features the M Aerodynamics package, 20-inch forged Y-spoke wheels and 50 Jahre Edition badging on the trunk lid.

An M Performance exhaust adds a more assertive sound to the 3.0L inline-6 turbo.

|

Inside, BMW has opted for the refinement of BMW Individual Merino leather, offered in black or white. A commemorative 3-Series 50 Jahre Edition plaque sits on the cupholder cover, accompanied by matching door sills, recalling the model's exclusivity.

An unchanged engine, still just as high-performance

Under the hood, no change—and none is needed. The 3.0L turbo still develops 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission and the rear-biased xDrive system.

The result: 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, the same time as the regular M340i, and just behind the formidable M3.

Limited production, and for Canada only

Production of this 50 Jahre Edition begins in Germany this month, and only 100 units set to built, all of them for Canada.

A rarity for collectors and fans of the 3 Series, wonderfully symbolizing five decades of success for BMW.

