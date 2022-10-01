Photo: V.Aubé Front of 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

For the past few months, everything we've heard - or almost - about the gasoline-powered car has been negative. Over the last several years, the automobile as we’ve known it for the past century has become the target of environmentalists everywhere.

The industry has, for the most part, decided to turn to electric propulsion, and that transition is now well on its way. Although, at the moment, carmakers’ announcements about the future of the industry are generally pointing to 2030. That is going to be a pivotal year in automotive history, if all those press releases are any indication.

But back to the present. In 2022, most vehicles still run mostly on gasoline. And we can agree that this ultimate Cadillac mid-size super-powered sedan sure uses its share of it.

Basically, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a muscle car disguised as a living room on wheels. Or, as I had fun calling it during my week-long test drive, a four-door Corvette. But before you decide whether or not to buy it, take the time to read the following, as it may shed some light on the potential of one of the last gasoline-powered sedans in the brand's history.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Wheel

Muscular as can be

Under the hood, General Motors' hottest sedan gets a revised version of the supercharged 6.2L V8 found in none other than the old Corvette Z06, before it morphed to a central-engine model.

With 668 hp and an equally impressive 659 lb-ft of torque on hand, there's nothing ordinary about the acceleration. Especially since this isn't a sedan with a fancy all-wheel drive system. No, the CT5-V Blackwing gets good old rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission, a configuration that's becoming increasingly rare these days.

Underneath the luxury sedan's exterior lies a monster that only an American manufacturer could have concocted. The throaty sound of the supercharged V8, the body vibrations when stopping at intersections - which I love by the way - and the ferocity of the skids (controlled, I assure you), all this has more in common with the Chevrolet Camaro than a comfortable mid-size sedan.

In the last century, none of this would have been associated with a large Cadillac sedan. But for the past 20 years, the brand's engineers have been working to develop sedans that can compete with the best in the industry.

Photo: Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Three-quarters rear

Phenomenal handling, but...

The CT5-V Blackwing isn't just a sedan into which engineers managed to fit a big V8. The midsize chassis was already showing some nice things in the CT5-V, which uses GM’s go-to V6 engine - but with more than double the power output here, the CT5's skeleton had better be stiff.

Notwitshtanding those vibrations felt at intersections, the CT5's platform - known internally as the Alpha 2 - is stiff as can be. It also has the MagneRide suspension, which uses electromagnets and magnetorheological fluid inside the shocks to vary the damping rate up to 1,000 times per second.

And it's when you adjust the multiple driving parameters that you realize how the CT5-V Blackwing has multiple personalities, including a big sedan ideal for boulevards but also an acceleration monster capable of attacking a winding circuit track with purpose.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Rear

Cooling it

On the rough roads of the greater Montreal area, the CT5-V Blackwing is a bit firm when the suspension is at its sharpest. The soft suspension seems to me to be the most logical option in the city or on rockier backroads.

Even the steering at its heavier setting may be a bit too much for everyday use, though it's reassuring to know that this mode exists... for those moments of madness! On the other hand, the handling of the gearbox is a real charm, especially when the rumble of each gear change can be heard under the hood.

The V8 with its supercharger may be “old school”, but that doesn't stop it from seducing you whenever you get a heavy right foot.

In fact, I spent more time pushing the V button during this week's test drive, just to enjoy the revved-up engine. I was also able to test the car's traction (without the help of traction control) in a straight line with some pretty violent starts. Let me tell you that the rear axle is still slipping in third gear. I could have continued, but that would have exposed me to a pretty hefty fine, so...

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Logo

More ferocious than the others

Over the past year, I've been able to drive a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S, and even if those two big cars aren’t turtles by any means, their performance is smoother and easier to live with. Note, by the way, that both of those models are exclusively equipped with an automatic transmission, unlike the Cadillac with its 6-speed manual gearbox.

I would also add that, while the 10-speed automatic is clearly the faster of the two, I do think pure driving enthusiasts will prefer a stick shift.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Interior

The interior

Compared to Cadillac's recent creations, the CT5-V Blackwing's dashboard isn't as showy. I’d even say the design looks a little dated at time. But personally, after enjoying this American rocket for a few days, the look of what was in front of me in the cabin mattered to me not at all.

In fact, even if tech-savvy folks might have liked to see the Escalade's large screen here, rest assured the infotainment system is still as user-friendly as ever, and the screen's responsiveness is not a problem.

What matters in a performance sedan like this is sitting comfortably in wraparound seats with an excellent driving position. The rest of the story is written as the mileage on the car's odometer adds up.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing - Front grille

The final word

You may have noticed I haven't addressed the issue of fuel consumption. If you're concerned about that, you're in the wrong place, because the CT5-V Blackwing isn’t here to sip but to swig, with gusto. In other words, your gas bills will be high. But buyers of such a powerful sedan know exactly what to expect.

We like

The sound of the V8

Its beastly, very “muscle car" character

The presence of a manual gearbox

We like less

No wow factor from the dashboard

Some cheap plastics in the cabin

Not as many safety features with the manual transmission

The competition

Audi RS6 Avant/RS7

BMW M5 Competition

Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

Mercedes-AMG E63 S