Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

AJAC's EcoRun: A Welcome Return in 2022, Part 2

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The EcoRun, 2022 edition
Photo: AJAC
The EcoRun, 2022 edition

After an absence of two years due to the pandemic, the EcoRun is back for 2022, organized once again by AJAC. Here is the second part of our four-chapter report.

See also: AJAC's EcoRun: a salutary return in 2022, part 1

Day One
I set off from the event’s start point in the Sienna van to Toronto's Kortright Center Park, where the AJAC Green Car of the Year (as voted by members) and the AJAC Green Utility Vehicle of the Year were unveiled. The winners? The Polestar 2 in the first case, the Volvo XC40 in the second.

We made our way to the Collinwood resort via Alliston (and the Honda assembly plant). The Sienna is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor, giving it a combined output of 243 hp. It comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and, in this case, all-wheel drive (AWD).

The factory tires were Bridgestone Turanza LS100s (tires can play a significant role in saving or wasting energy use depending on their friction caused by rolling resistance). Driving within the speed limit, I racked up a very respectable average of 5.3L/100 km.

See also: Our review of the Toyota Sienna

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Lexus 350h, ready to go
Photo: É.Descarries
The Lexus 350h, ready to go

My second vehicle was the superb Lexus NX 350h compact SUV, another hybrid vehicle powered by a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor, and in this case a combined output of 239 hp with CVT and all-wheel drive. Driving on Bridgestone Aleza AS 02 tires in a slightly hilly area to Wiarton, I managed to get a combined fuel consumption of 4.7L/100 km from the luxury SUV.

I left Wiarton behind the wheel of the all-new Genesis GV60 SUV, a futuristic electric crossover based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.  

With a base output of 314 hp from its two electric motors, or 446 hp in a performance version (which also has a BOOST button on the steering wheel that allows for breathtaking acceleration), it allowed me to compile an energy usage of 18.5 kWh/100 km (though playing too often with the BOOST button will wreak havoc on that!) while driving to Tobermory. In the case of this vehicle, it came from the factory with Michelin Primacy Tour tires. It was the most exciting car I drove on this tour!

See also: Our review of the Genesis GV60

Tomorrow, the third part of our  account of the 2022 EcoRun organized by AJAC.

The Genesis GV60 was possibly our favourite ride of the event
Photo: É.Descarries
The Genesis GV60 was possibly our favourite ride of the event

You May Also Like

AJAC's EcoRun: A Welcome Return in 2022, Part 1

AJAC's EcoRun: A Welcome Return in 2022, Part 1

Auto123 participated in the event that marks the return of the EcoRun in 2022, organized by the AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada). Here is ...

2022 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

2022 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

Here is the sixth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! We take a look at the plug-in hybrids available in Canada in 2022. ...

New Study Shows What Makes Buyers Skittish About EVs Today

New Study Shows What Makes Buyers Skittish About EVs Today

What's holding North American buyers back when it comes to electric vehicles? Are the concerns the same as, say, two years ago? A new Autolist survey provide...

More Articles

From this author

Éric Descarries
Articles By
Éric Descarries
Hyundai Ioniq 5s participating in the 2022 EcoRun
AJAC's EcoRun: A Welcome Return in 2022, Part 1
Article
The two 2022 Toyota Tundras on the Dempster Highway
Traversing the Canadian Tundra in a 2022 Toyo...
Review
The 2022 Toyota Tundras, in the Canadian tundra
Traversing the Canadian Tundra in a 2022 Toyo...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 