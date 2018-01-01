Genesis continues to work on the expansion of its fledgling lineup, with the new GV70 SUV set to join its larger sibling the GV80 at Genesis boutiques in the coming months. We went to have a close-up look at the sleek new model, and while we were there Genesis through in a first introduction to the revised new G70 sedan as well.

We’ll have a more in-depth analysis of the two models for you early next week, but here’s a quick overview of the next two Genesis models set to compete for awards and such.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Genesis GV70

No question, this more compact SUV seeks to attract a wider audience than the larger GV80, and to that end the product offering is wider-ranging than we’re used t seeing from Genesis. For starters, buyers can choose from a 2.5L turbo (300 hp) or 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (375 hp). AWD is standard on all versions offered in Canada. All told, there will be six different iterations of the GV70, including a Sport and a Prestige version, which are visually fairly distinct, as Genesis hopes to snag as many consumers as possible in this very popular segment. In fact, Genesis says candidly this will be their top-selling model.

Looks-wise, we won’t get into detail – you can take a gander at the images here – but suffice to say this is an elegant, evenly-proportioned compact SUV that stays true to the brand’s current athletic elegance mantra. Note that the model is built on the new G70’s platform, although the powertrains mentioned above come from the GV80.

Inside, things are just as refined as in the GV80, frankly. This is a proper luxury-vehicle interior. Again, we offer you the images here, and will have a more-detailed appraisal of the inside environment next week.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis GV70, multimedia screen

Genesis G70

The brand’s luxury compact sedan gets a moderate-to-substantial revision for 2022, following in the footsteps of the larger G80, which got its own makeover for the current model-year. The model gets at once a sleeker body and a slightly-boxier front end, less plunging than before. Again, what we have now is a model that adheres closely to the current design signature that Genesis hopes will help the brand be more-attention getting on the road (both the G70 and GV70 carry the Genesis name in big bold letters on the trunk, with the goal of informing other drivers just what it is they’re following on the road).

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis G70, front grille

The interior has also been updated and upgraded, notably with the addition of a new 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The powertrain remains the same in this new edition of the G70, so you still get either a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine (252 hp) or a 3.3L V6 (365 hp), in both cases wedded to an 8-spoeed automatic transmission. Here too, all-wheel drive is present from the get-go in Canada.

Stay tuned for our detailed look at the two 2022 Genesis newbies next week!