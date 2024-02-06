Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Genesis G70.

Phoenix, AZ – Why is Genesis making such a deal about this new 2024 edition of the G70, exactly? Why were we gathered under the Arizona sunshine to drive the newest iteration on the road and on the track?

On the surface, the answer to those questions is not obvious. Yes, the luxury car is getting a few updates for 2024 – a tweaked back end here, a new frameless rearview mirror there – but nothing you’d write home about. But there is a reason for the hoopla, and it has to do with what’s under the hood, specifically under the hood of the base model.

Exterior design of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

So, gone is the previous 2.0L turbo engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque), and in its place we find a 2.5L turbocharged inline-4 unit, good for 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. That’s a significant increase in output in both cases, with jumps of 42 and 51 respectively. That’s probably worth a letter home.

The new engine joins the offering alongside the 3.3L V6 engine (365 hp, 376 lb-ft of torque) that powers the more expensive version of a model that continues to be the unofficial favourite Genesis model of more than one of the Genesis representatives on hand for this test drive/introduction.

The new 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Genesis G70 – What’s new?

Other than that engine, there are design tweaks to the back end, as mentioned. The reverse lights, for example, have been placed as low as legally allowed on a vehicle, designers wanting to make the more visible part of the car as uncluttered as possible. There are some new colour options available, among them Kawah Blue, Bond Silver, Vatna Gray and a Cavendish Red named after the famous soil and rocks of Prince Edward Island’s most famous beach.

As well, Genesis Connected Services are now included standard for lifetime of (first) ownership, and there’s a new version of the Genesis digital key. Other interior updates include new aluminum trim and a new key fob design.

Steering wheel of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

More notable than the colourfully named colours and fancy fob is the inclusion as standard equipment of Brembo brakes on the G70 – a piece of equipment we would be especially appreciative on the track later in the day. The powertrain includes the same dynamic AWD system as on the outgoing model, and once again, AWD is the only configuration available to Canadian customers, unlike our American neighbours who can choose their G70 in RWD format.

Interior of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

The changes made here aren’t major enough to change much of the in-cabin experience. That means this is still a very comfortable place for the driver and front passenger, and a comfortable though restrained one for those behind. As a car for a family of four, in other words, it’s usable but maybe not ideal.

Up front, though, no major complaints. The seats are comfortable and both they and the steering wheel can easily be positioned ideally with no fuss. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen isn’t massive by today’s luxury-car standards, but it’s plenty big enough. It’s still kind of unimaginatively glued on to the top of the dash, mind you.

The interface on it hasn’t been radically changed and so it’s still slightly clunky (relatively speaking). Similarly, the 8-inch gauge cluster isn’t fully digital, which for some might even be a plus but it’s a further sign that Genesis put its considerable efforts more into other areas than the interfaces.

Touch screen of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

We do get a new digital climate control panel, as well as the new aluminum trim and that frameless rearview mirror, but otherwise it’s a carry-over from the outgoing model.

Really though, this remains a very driveable car, the interior of which feels sporty enough to make it a serious alternative to German rivals.

Pricing of the 2024 Genesis G70 in Canada

- Genesis G70 2.5T Advance AWD: $53,000 CAD

- Genesis G70 2.5 T Prestige AWD: $58,000

- Genesis G70 3.3 T Advanced AWD: $58,000

- Genesis G70 3.3T Sport AWD: $64,000

It’s worth noting here that buyers can choose, for the same price, between a fully equipped G70 with the smaller engine, and a less-blinged-out G70 with the bigger V6 if that strikes their fancy.

Glimpse of the new 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Genesis G70

On this day, we drove both iterations of the car, thus with 2.5L 4-cylinder and with 3.3L V6, and in AWD and in RWD configuration (on the track). Now, that did technically make the track portion of our test drive irrelevant for our job and for Canadian readers, but were we going to pass up the chance to do a few laps? No.

Let’s be clear, the old 2.0L engine was absolutely a fine performer in the outgoing G70. The model delivered a sporty drive even without a V6, and it took quite an aggressive approach to get the smaller engine angry at all. But 42 more hp and 52 more torque are not to be sneezed at, especially if, as Genesis told us, the fuel consumption is roughly equal in the 2.0L and the 2.5L.

With either engine, road grip from the G70 is very solid, and there’s nothing the car likes more than winding roads and a driver in the mood. Also, I will never call the suspension of the G70 soft, but the ride is comfortable in a way its BMW rival doesn’t quite match.

All too often, switching a car to Sport mode does little more than make the damn thing whinier. Not so here. The steering and suspension are pleasingly tightened up and you get a noticeably greater growl out of the engine (in the case of the V6 especially). The now-standard Brembo brakes are also biting and an absolute confidence-inspirer for said ‘drivers in the mood’.

2024 Genesis G70 grey Photo: D.Boshouwers

On the track

Which segues into the track portion of our day, which as mentioned was technically pointless for us Canucks but still served to show that, in an environment no G70 owner is ever liable to take their vehicle, the stiff-chassis-ed car hugs the road with purpose, steers true and responsively, accelerates (from 20 to 120 mph in a flash) and brakes well, and sounds good while it’s at it. The only difficult part of the afternoon? Getting my helmeted head into the car.

In this place, but also out on the road, is this the most fun Genesis model outside, arguably, the GV60? Yes.

2024 Genesis G70 red Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Genesis says the new engine and its increased output make 2.5L G70 the most powerful base model among its key (read: German and Japanese) competitors. When you consider the relatively reasonable pricing of the model compared to those rivals, it does indeed offer a ton of power for the money. Also standard Brembos, a refined-yet-sporty interior and a very pleasing driving experience - even if you never take your G70 within a country mile of a track.

Glimpse of 2024 Genesis G70 from rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2024 Genesis G70

- Alfa Romeo Giulia

- Audi A4

- BMW 3 Series

- Cadillac CT4

- Lexus IS

- Mercedes-Benz C-Class

- Volvo S60

Glimpse of 2024 Genesis G70 from interior Photo: D.Boshouwers

Seating of 2024 Genesis G70 Photo: D.Boshouwers