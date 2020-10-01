Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Sneak Preview of the 2022 Honda Civic Online

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Just a few months ago Honda presented the next-generation Civic was presented, but in concept form. We know that generally, Honda’s prototypes when they are introduced tend to be very close to the eventual production versions. But still, with the new Civic, no one had actually seen the production version yet.

That is, until some images appeared online last week.

The photos were posted on the  CivicXI.com online forum, dedicated of course to the next, 11th generation of the model. The images show a version of the sedan intended for the Chinese market, and we can see that it features the same design as the concept. However, some styling elements have been softened, including the wheels and decorations.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Honda Civic, rear
Photo: civicxi.com
2022 Honda Civic, rear

The sight of this model confirms that the new model will offer a much more refined style than the current model. The Civic will first appear in sedan configuration, while hatchback variants, as well as the Si and Type R sports cars, will follow. We already know that the coupe won't be back.

There's still a lot we don’t know about the 2022 Civic, including its powertrains and trim levels. In addition to the leaked images, Honda did recently tease the interior layout with one image, showing an attractive, minimalist dashboard topped by a tablet-style multimedia screen. This new image goes a step further than the sketch previously posted by the automaker.

2022 Honda Civic, interior
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda Civic, interior

The 2022 Civic is expected to debut in the next few months and go on sale in late spring or early summer. Pricing and details on Canadian models are pending.

2022 Honda Civic, other elements
Photo: civicxi.com
2022 Honda Civic, other elements

You May Also Like

Honda Teases First Glimpse of Next-Gen 2022 Civic

Honda Teases First Glimpse of Next-Gen 2022 Civic

Honda will unveil its new 11th-generation 2022 Civic on November 17th. In the meantime, the automaker has shared with us a video and image of what will be sh...

Honda Shows the 2022 Civic, in Prototype Version

Honda Shows the 2022 Civic, in Prototype Version

Last night Honda showed the world what its 2022 Civic will look like. The prototype version reveals a harmonious design and a sleeker interior, but those who...

No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021

No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021

There will be no manual gearbox available with the 2021 Honda Civic sedan, the company has confirmed. The move is not surprising, if only because the current...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
BMW Introduces Next-Gen iDrive 8 Multimedia S...
Article
Lion Electric Getting $100 M from Canada, Que...
Article
Nissan Rogue 2021
A 3-Cylinder Turbo for the Nissan Rogue?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 