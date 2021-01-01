After presenting the sedan and hatchback variants of its new Civic in recent weeks, Honda has now unveiled the sporty Si variant. Available only in four-door configuration, it inherits a less (!) powerful version of the group's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The good news is that it's still served exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In terms of styling, the car sits a little closer to the ground and looks more road-hugging as a result. Compared to the previous generation model, the new model is in fact longer and wider and shorter in height.

As for that drop in power Honda assures us it shouldn’t really be felt. Why? Because the car benefits from a new single flywheel that’s 26-percent lighter than the dual mass unit used with the 10th-generation Si. The 30-percent reduction in flywheel inertia allows for quicker throttle response (with the 1.5L engine), making power more accessible.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, three-quarters rear

And as always with this model, the fun is found higher up in the rev counter; the 200 horses are fully active at 6000 RPM. Maximum torque can now be reached at 1,800 RPM, 300 RPM earlier than with the previous model. Better yet, it remains at 192 lb-ft up to 5,000 RPM.

Honda mentions that “to maximize available traction when accelerating, power is routed to the front wheels through a standard helical limited-slip differential.” The company also promises a big improvement in chassis rigidity.

A new exhaust system should also mean a more interesting sound from the car. The Civic Si will also feature drive modes, one of which will be an individually programmable setting that allows drivers to adjust things like throttle response and steering firmness. A system that synchronizes engine speed during downshifts is also included, as with the sportier Type R yet to be introduced.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, rear

With a wider track and longer wheelbase, the Civic Si promises to be more stable at higher speeds (stability also aided by the presence of a front spoiler and a rear spoiler). In addition to a host of chassis upgrades, including some elements borrowed from the Type R, the new Civic Si also features larger brakes and thicker stabilizer bars than the regular Civic.

On board, front occupants will enjoy contoured seats with extra thigh and shoulder support, as well as a longer seat and integrated headrests. Red contrast stitching is used throughout, from the door panels to the steering wheel to the shifter. The edge of the grill that hides the air vents is also red. The equipment included will be comprehensive with this model.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, interior

Of course, we'll have the opportunity to come back to this Civic Si when we test drive it. That will be a good time to talk about the equipment, the overall experience with the model, and of course the driving experience.

The car is expected by the end of the year and pricing will be announced shortly before its arrival.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, front

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, seats