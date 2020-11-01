Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line Presented for Europe

The N Line version of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected here later this year, but we’re getting a first good look at it now, as the automaker has just presented the version that will be sold on the European market.

The images and details shared by Hyundai today give us quite a detailed idea of what the next Tucson’s N Line will look and perform like when it hits our market. The North American edition will certainly have some small differences, but its general appearance is going to be pretty much what you see here.

One big difference we already know about involves the model’s length, and that’s because our market gets the longer-wheelbase variant of the Tucson. Other than that, the front grille and the 19-inch wheels we see on the European model should be the same here. Inside, the European N Line version shows distinct seats, red stitching and various N Line logos not found on the regular Tucson. Most of those elements can be expected in our model as well, plus count on unique fabric and leather finishes, as well as distinctive on-board accents.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), interior
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), interior

As for the mechanics, we know that the base version of the 2022 Tucson will be powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine good for either 190 or 187 hp, depending on which source you check. Our fingers are dutifully crossed for a more-powerful N Line model, but so far, Hyundai has neither confirmed nor denied that this will happen. On Hyundai's U.S. website, only the 2.5L engine appears on the model configuration tool. Note that the 290-hp turbo engine found in the Hyundai Sonata N Line is also a 2.5Llitre unit, so there’s that. We'll see. The automaker’s Canadian site contains some info on the 2022 Tucson lineup, but it’s not yet possible to build and price the SUV.

The N and N Line product lines are still in their infancy at Hyundai, and as such it’s fairly certain the Korean automaker has its ears perked up to hear the response and requests coming from consumers; it's in the brand's DNA to be responsive that way.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), three-quarters rear
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), rear
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), front
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), front
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), seats
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line (Europe), seats
Hyundai Tucson N Line 2022 (Europe), de haut
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Tucson N Line 2022 (Europe), de haut

