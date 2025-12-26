Hyundai Recalls Tucson Again over Fire Risk

Hyundai is again issuing a recall targeting its popular Tucson SUV, and again, it involves a fire risk. This time, the risk arises from a potential problem an optional trailer wiring harness that can installed on certain 2022-2024 editions of the Tucson. A little over 50,000 units in the U.S. could be affected; in Canada, 9,669 units are identified as part of the recall.

The problem

In some cases, the optional trailer wiring harness control module might not have been properly sealed on installation. That leaves it vulnerable to water infiltration, which could lead to electrical issues that in turn create a risk of a fire. Failing that, owners could see their vehicle’s brake lights or the trailer lights stop working.

2024 Hyundai Tucson XRT | Photo: Hyundai

The company says it has received three reports of fire-related incidents related to the component. It specifies that only models that have received the optional equipment are vulnerable to the issue (specifically, Hyundai Genuine accessory trailer wiring harness part number N7H03-AP100, according to Transport Canada).

The solution

Hyundai will replace the module in vehicles equipped with it at dealerships, free of charge.

Hyundai is advising owners to keep their vehicle parked away from buildings until the potentially defective component is replaced. The automaker says it will be sending written notices by mail to owners of vehicles affected by the issue.