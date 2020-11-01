Infiniti has announced pricing for its all-new QX55 crossover coupe coming to a dealer near you soon. Buyers will be greeted there with a starting MSRP of $51,995 CAD, and the choice between three trims: Luxe, Essential ProAssist and Sensory.

Standard equipment on all those versions includes, most notably, intelligent all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Luxe version comes equipped with a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, leatherette-covered seats, heated front seats, dark aluminum interior trim accents, active noise cancellation and a suite of active safety features (forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, predictive forward collision warnings, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert). A fast 4G LTE connection that offers Wi-Fi connectivity for up to seven devices is included.



Next up is the Essential Pro-Assist, a handful of a name, but which comes with InTouch navigation, leather-appointed seats, Around View monitor with moving object detection and a 16-speaker Bose premium audio system. It gets an MSRP of $56,998.

The top-end Sensory edition ($60,998 or more) adds semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, natural maple open-pore wood trim accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, motion-activated liftgate and interior ambient lighting. You also get traffic sign recognition, direct adaptive steering and a head-up display, plus the ProPILOT Assist system that supports the driver with steering assist and intelligent cruise control with full speed range and hold.

Photo: Infiniti 2022 Infiniti QX55, three-quarters rear

Buyers will have a further choice to make, as the QX55 is going to be available in eight different exterior colours, imaginatively named Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Mineral Black, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue, as well as Dynamic Sunstone Red and Slate Gray.

Inside, graphite leatherette, leather and semi-aniline-appointed seating is available. The optional combination of Monaco Red and Graphite semi-aniline leather is available to buyers of the Sensory version.