2022 Infiniti QX60 Pricing, Details for Canada Announced

Infiniti Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the reworked 2022 QX60. The luxury mid-size crossover can be pre-ordered starting today, with the model expected at North American dealerships as of this fall. We were able to attend a meet-and-greet to discover the revised model in the flesh, although not for a drive. That will wait for another day, although that day won’t be too far off, so stay tuned for that.

There will be four trims of the QX60 in the product offering. The Pure version gets an MSRP of $54,995 CAD, the Luxe goes for $59,495 and the Sensory for $64,995. At the top of the pile sits the brand-new Autograph edition, which sets buyers back $67,995 or more. Note that in Canada all models come with standard all-wheel drive.

2022 Infiniti QX60, three-quarters rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, three-quarters rear

Pure ($54,995)
The base model of the 2022 QX60 comes with a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility, leather for first- and second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate and rear parking sensors. The standard seating configuration is seven seats for the three-row crossover, with an option to choose captain’s chairs for the second row (and thus six-occupant capacity).

All versions also feature the automaker’s zero gravity seats for the front row, which are also 8-way power-adjustable and have power lumbar adjustment. The driver’s seat features a dual memory function (including settings for the exterior mirrors). The second-row bench is 60/40 split fold-down with quick one-button release for easier access to the third row.

The base engine is a 3.5L V6 wedded to a new 9-speed automatic, and which integrates five drive modes and an idle start/stop system. The vehicle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and comes with auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, 6 USB ports with charge points in all rows, LED headlamps and taillamps, and tri-zone automatic climate control with headliner-mounted air vents above the second and third rows.

2022 Infiniti QX60, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, front

Luxe ($59,495)
The Luxe introduces 20-inch wheels, slimline roof rails, a 12.3-inch dynamic meter display, enhanced ProPILOT ASSIST with navi-link, navigation, around view monitor with moving object detection, lane departure prevention, traffic sign recognition and remote engine start.

Sensory ($64,995)
This version adds massaging and climate-controlled seats for driver and front passenger, heated outside second-row seats, power-return for third-row seats, advanced climate control with air purifier and filter, wireless smartphone charger, motion-activated power liftgate and black open-pore Ash wood trim. There’s also enhanced interior ambient lighting, illuminated kick plates, adaptive front lighting system and 17-speaker Bose Performance Series audio. An additional USB port is available in the third row, making seven in all for the cabin.

Also included is a Tow Package adding a tow receiver, wiring and uprated transmission oil cooler that boosts towing capacity to 6,000 lb compared to the standard 3,500-lb capacity. 

2022 Infiniti QX60, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, interior

Autograph ($67,995)
This new trim lords it over all the others, and those buyers willing to go there get semi-aniline leather seating with contrast stitching and quilted leather, the afore-mentioned second-row captain’s chairs, lightweight removable second-row console, 10.8-inch head-up display with dual free-form mirrors, smart rear view mirror and two-tone black roof and roof rails. This is the variant we were shown during our meet-and-greet last week, and seen in the images here.

Note that for the first three trims of the 2022 QX60, the choice of colours totals 8, with Metallic and Pearl finish paint options available for $750. The Autograph version gets an exclusive two-tone exterior finish that pairs a black roof with your choice of Graphite Shadow, Warm Titanium, Moonbow Blue, Deep Bordeaux, Majestic White or Grand Blue. There are several interior colour choices to make as well, depending on the trim.

See also: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Introduced: Shoulders, Meet Pressure

2022 Infiniti QX60, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, rear
2022 Infiniti QX60, front grille
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, front grille
2022 Infiniti QX60, headlight
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, headlight
2022 Infiniti QX60, hatch
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, hatch
2022 Infiniti QX60, three-quarters front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Infiniti QX60, three-quarters front

