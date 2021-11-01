Earlier this year Mazda announced that it was pulling two models from the U.S. market after 2021 – the Mazda6 sedan and the CX-3 small crossover. In the case of the latter, however, Mazda Canada said the model would continue on in our market, at least for now.

And so it is that the Japanese automaker’s Canadian division has just announced the model changes and pricing for 2022 for the CX-3, set to arrive at dealerships in December.

Know that on the outside the model remains pretty much unchanged from 2021. What’s different touches on the equipment, more of which is offered standard. There are also additional colour options for buyers. Here’s the breakdown of the model range:

All models come with the same SkyActiv 2.0L engine as before, which once again delivers 148 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is the standard configuration as before, with the default transmission a 6-speed manual (6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode are available, and predictive i-Activ AWD is available from the GS upward).

Standard features from the base model onward include electronic parking brake with auto-hold feature, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down feature for the driver side and cloth seats.

Also included are G-Vectoring Control Plus, 7-inch touchscreen display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio and a 6-speaker audio system. I-Activsense safety features such as Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a wide-angle rearview camera are also part of the deal.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-3, profile

GX: The base GX trim gets the $21,800 MSRP (that doesn't include $1,950 in transport/prep fees) and some new standard gear, namely rain-sensing wipers and automatic on/off headlamps. With the auto transmission optioned in, MSRP goes to $23,100.

GS: With an MSRP of $24,150, the GS comes with higher-grade cloth upholstery, heated front seats, passenger seat lifter and rear-seat centre armrest with cupholders. There’s also a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, heated exterior mirrors and automatic climate controls.

Outside, the GS also adds 16-inch alloy wheels, piano-black pillar garnish and silver front grille. A new colour called Platinum Quartz Metallic is added to the product offering.

The GS can be spruced up further with packages. The Custom Appearance Package (MSRP: $26,650) adds Pure White leatherette upholstery with brown suede inserts on the front seats, dash, and door panels, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, black exterior mirrors and a different black front grille design.

Alternatively, the Luxury Package (MSRP: $27,950) adds black leatherette upholstery with premium cloth inserts and a one-touch power moonroof. Unique stitching detail is found on black front and rear door armrests and soft-touch side console panel, as are dark grey front and rear door inserts, soft-touch dash panel bits and satin chrome vent bezels and inner door handles. New for 2022, exterior lighting is upgraded with automatic levelling LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System and LED rear combination lights with signature lighting elements.

Both packages for CX-3 GS require the addition of i-Activ AWD.

GT: This version is priced at $31,800 and brings in leather upholstery in black or Pure White, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, grey suede front and rear door trim inserts and other unique interior decoration and stitching details. Outside, the CX-3 GT now receives brilliant black paint on the lower exterior cladding, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels.

Count in as well advanced keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, navigation system, Bose premium audio with 7 speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Safety-wise, the full range of i-Activsense safety features is standard. That includes Mazda radar cruise control with stop and go function, smart brake support front, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, high beam control system, colour active driving display and traffic sign recognition.