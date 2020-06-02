Jaguar has announced the updates coming to its sole all-electric model, the I-Pace. In 2022, buyers of the performance SUV will get new and improved tech and faster charging capacities from the battery system.

The British automaker also announced a price point for the sole trim that makes up the product offering. The I-Pace HSE comes with a sticker price of $99,800 CAD.

The tech

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace features the company’s latest infotainment system, called Pivi Pro, which now offers a simplified menu which requires two taps or less to access 90 percent of the more-common commands users want to get at. The nav system is enhanced and can show nearby available charging stations, and display estimated charging time. It can also choose for you the best chargers to use to minimize time spent charging and not driving on a longer road trip.

Included standard on the system are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto app compatibility, and the Bluetooth system can welcome two smartphones at once - to the delight of couple and families fed up with fighting over access.

Some features such as premium LED headlights, automatic high-beam assist, power liftgate and 20-inch dark-grey wheels, which were previously optional are now standard. It’s the same story for the 16-way heated and cooled front seats that now come with the HSE without paying extra. Jaguar has thrown two extra speakers at the Meridian audio system for your listening pleasure (enjoyed via 16 speakers now, plus a subwoofer).

Drivers benefit from a standard head-up display, as well as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, emergency front braking, blind-spot and lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and speed limiter. There’s a new 3D surround camera, digital rearview mirror, and improved cabin filtration to rid the air of ultrafine particles.

Users also get improved over-the-air software updates for the battery and charging systems and infotainment. Charging is now faster, Jaguar promises, thanks to a new, standard 11-kW AC onboard charger. Plugged into a 100-kW fast charger, it will return 101 km of range within 15 minutes.

Esthetically, the 2022 I-Pace can now be had in a new grey finish for the grille tip, chrome accents by picking the Bright Package, gloss-black badging via the Black Pack and a few new exterior colours.

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace once again runs thanks to two electric motors, one per axle, that deliver a total output of 394 hp and a stirring 512 lb-ft of torque. Range from the powertrain is given at 377 km on a full charge.