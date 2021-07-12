Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Slight Range Boost for 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen has announced a small increase in the range of its all-electric ID.4 crossover for 2022, its second year on the market.

It had been hoped VW would be able to add another 50 km to the model’s optimal range (available with the RWD version), but in the end we learned today that it won’t be that much.

Volkswagen of America has announced range for the RWD Pro S model goes from 250 to 268 miles for 2022, or from 400 to 431 km. For the AWD model, which is more relevant to consumers in Canada, the range increase is even more modest: from 240 miles (386 km) in year one, it climbs to 245 miles (394 km) in year two.

The German automaker confirmed back in January that it was making some adjustments to the ID.4 for 2022, as it wants to ensure the model is as competitive as possible in a segment that is set to grow very rapidly in size over the next year or two. VW did not at that time provide any numbers as to the range increase it promised, but the expectation – or hope, anyways – was that it might climb by as much as 50 km.

That is obviously not the case, and you have to think that price considerations were a factor limiting what upgrades Volkswagen could give its EV while keeping the model’s price point below the all-important $45,000 base-price limit. Bust that limit and the ID.4 would no longer be eligible for Canadian provincial and federal EV incentives.

Still, for potential EV buyers hesitating over range restraints, any increase is welcome.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Volkswagen ID.4. badging
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Volkswagen ID.4. badging

You May Also Like

Improvements Already for the Volkswagen ID.4 for 2022

Improvements Already for the Volkswagen ID.4 for 2022

Volkswagen is already making some improvements to its ID.4 electric SUV for the 2022 model-year. Those mainly involve gains in range and increased battery ca...

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

This week Volkswagen will present the ID.5 and its GTX performance variant to the world. The new EV is in essence a coupe-style variant of the ID.4 all-elect...

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Mazda CX-50
Mazda Canada Announces Pricing for CX-50 Off-...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Leads Charge Among AJAC’s 2022 Canadi...
Article
2023 Kia Sportage PHEV
Kia Presents 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
Thousands of Ford Broncos Waiting for Parts to Be Delivered
Thousands of Ford Broncos Wai...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 