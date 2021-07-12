Volkswagen has announced a small increase in the range of its all-electric ID.4 crossover for 2022, its second year on the market.

It had been hoped VW would be able to add another 50 km to the model’s optimal range (available with the RWD version), but in the end we learned today that it won’t be that much.

Volkswagen of America has announced range for the RWD Pro S model goes from 250 to 268 miles for 2022, or from 400 to 431 km. For the AWD model, which is more relevant to consumers in Canada, the range increase is even more modest: from 240 miles (386 km) in year one, it climbs to 245 miles (394 km) in year two.

The German automaker confirmed back in January that it was making some adjustments to the ID.4 for 2022, as it wants to ensure the model is as competitive as possible in a segment that is set to grow very rapidly in size over the next year or two. VW did not at that time provide any numbers as to the range increase it promised, but the expectation – or hope, anyways – was that it might climb by as much as 50 km.

That is obviously not the case, and you have to think that price considerations were a factor limiting what upgrades Volkswagen could give its EV while keeping the model’s price point below the all-important $45,000 base-price limit. Bust that limit and the ID.4 would no longer be eligible for Canadian provincial and federal EV incentives.

Still, for potential EV buyers hesitating over range restraints, any increase is welcome.

