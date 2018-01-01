Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Futuristic Interior of the Next-Gen 2022 Kia Sedona Teased

Last month, Kia introduced the fourth-generation model of its Sedona minivan, known as the Carnival in South Korea, where it will make its debut later this year.

Now, Kia has given us a glimpse of the futuristic interior we can expect when the model we’ll know as the 2022 Sedona arrives in North America.

The highlight is without a doubt the dashboard, Kia having adopted the formula perfected by Mercedes-Benz. Thus we see a massive rectangular screen actually consisting of two 12.3-inch screens, one for the digital instrument cluster, the other for the multimedia system. A horizontal strip across the width of the dashboard separates the upper and lower areas, and the air vents are discreetly concealed in this dividing element. In the lower section, we see the controls for the audio system and climate control, as well as a small screen with information about the latter system.

The console features a thumbwheel for gear selection, which helps streamline the layout. More upscale materials are arranged throughout the cabin, Kia promises. Second-row passengers benefit from new USB ports on the front-row seatbacks, storage nets for electronic devices and a storage drawer at the base of the rear console.

Further details about the equipment and features of the model will be divulged when it gets its official premiere.

The only engine offered with our current Sedona is a 3.3L V6 developing 276 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. The next generation will likely follow the example of the new Kia Sorento in terms of powertrain choices. That means a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing about 277 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid generating 227 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque.  

The Carnival model is scheduled to make its debut in South Korea in the third quarter of this year, and then launch on the world market.

2022 Kia Sedona (2021 Carnival), exterior
Photo: Kia
2022 Kia Sedona (2021 Carnival), exterior

