Mitsubishi has unveiled the restyled 2022 Eclipse Cross, and promised a sleek, sporty SUV appearance and improved driving confidence and comfort.

The revised edition of the small SUV will first debut in Australia and New Zealand this November, before it hits the North American market in the early part of 2021. Unfortunately, the PHEV variant planned for the model is not scheduled for the Canadian market, for now anyways.

“From the day we started to rethink the new Eclipse Cross, we wanted to address an attitude of boosted road performance and eco-friendliness, all with a stand-out style that will take this SUV to the next level.” - Minoru Uehara, Mitsubishi chief product specialist in charge of Eclipse Cross

Outside

Moderately redesigned, the 2022 Eclipse Cross features styling enhancements designed to create more of a sleek sporty SUV appearance. For Mitsubishi, this represents the most forward-looking and sophisticated design it has ever put together in a utility model.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, three-quarters rear

To that end, the front end adopts an evolved version of Mitsubishi’s signature Dynamic Shield design concept, meant to express strength and security. A new front bumper guard and refreshed light layout completes the front design.

The rear end receives with a redesigned hatch and rear window, conceived to provide improved rear visibility. The model thus loses that split rear window that if nothing else, made the model highly distinguishable on the road. Some will cheer its departure nonetheless, and any comparisons with certain features of the old Pontiac Aztek can now be laid to rest.

Eclipse Cross’ well-known three-dimensional taillights extend upwards and inwards, and help the model signal a stable and wide presence. The new tailgate features a sharply sculpted hexagon design reminiscent of the company’s iconic rear-mounted spare tire shape, but adapted to the SUV format.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, interior

Inside

The next Eclipse Cross is being given a new black interior with silver accents and light grey leather seats (this may vary by market), with door trims coordinating with the car seat colour. A new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system comes standard, giving the driver a better view of the information and easier operation. The screen has been moved closer to the driver and front-seat passenger for ease of use, and now incorporates volume and turning knobs for quicker use.

We’re sure we speak for everyone in cheering the news that the touchpad that was previously used for multiple functions has been removed, a) to allow for more storage space on the centre console and b) to save users much aggravation!

Performance

Like the old, the new Eclipse Cross come with Mitsubishi’s 1.5L MIVEC direct injection 4-cylinder turbo engine. The use of a compact turbocharger is meant to not only reduce fuel consumption but also minimize turbo lag for a more dynamic drive. It will be paired with an 8-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) with sport mode.

Beyond that, Mitsubishi says the springs in the front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension have been finely tuned, and with enlarged rear suspension absorbers have been incorporated. The model comes with the automaker’s vaunted S-AWC all-wheel-drive system.

As mentioned, Canadian consumers can expect to start seeing the new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross at dealerships starting in the first quarter of 2021. We expect to have more details regarding the exact makeup of the model, pricing and trim lineup for our market as launch date approaches.