2022 Nissan Frontier: Base Price Set at $39,998 CAD

Nissan Canada today announced pricing for its revised Frontier pickup for the 2022 model-year. After 15 years in its current form, the model has been completely redesigned for the new year.

There are several versions in the offering, with buyers getting to choose from between eight distinct models. Four are in double cab configuration, four are team cabs. With the double, there are the S, SV and Pro-4X trim levels, while the SV and Pro-4X trims can be had with the more spacious interior.  

Here is the price list (prices do not include the $1,950 in transport and prep fees) :

...VersionPrice
 Frontier S King Cab 4x4$39,998 CAD
 Frontier SV King Cab 4x4$41,498 CAD
 Frontier SV King Cab 4x4 Conv. Pkg.$43,498 CAD
 Frontier PRO-4X King Cab 4x4$45,598 CAD
 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 LWB$43,998 CAD
 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 Sport LWB$45,398 CAD
 Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4$47,498 CAD
 Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab Luxury 4x4$49,498 CAD

 

2022 Nissan Frontier, three-quarters rear
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier, three-quarters rear

What’s striking of course is the high starting price for the model, which is unfortunate. A basic version, with two-wheel drive and a lower price tag, could have met a need. Ford must be rubbing its hands with glee as it prepares to send its affordable Maverick on to the market.

Off-road enthusiasts will be happy to find the Pro-4X package, a name that has long been part of the Frontier offering The price range also includes option packages, which explains the inclusion of eight distinct variants. The Convenience Package is priced at $2,000 with the SV King Cab model, the Sport Package at $1,400 on the SV Crew Cab model, and the Luxury option at $2,000 with the Pro-4X version.

The new 2022 Nissan Frontier is expected to arrive at Nissan dealerships nationwide this month.

2022 Nissan Frontier, profile
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier, profile
2022 Nissan Frontier, interior
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier, interior
Photos:Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier pictures
See the complete Gallery

