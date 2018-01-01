Next week, on Thursday, February 4, Nissan is going to introduce two new models – and one of them is the next-generation 2022 Pathfinder.

But in the hopes of brewing up a heady cocktail of interest ahead of that, the automaker today posted a first teaser image and a short video giving an early peek at the revised SUV. But only the extremely eagle-eyed will learn much - the video lasts all of six seconds.

Even so, seeing the vehicle speeding along an off-road trail reaches us that Nissan, with this new generation, is redirecting the Pathfinder back, at least in part, to its origins. Recall that when it first debuted in 1986, the Pathfinder was a true 4x4, built on a ladder chassis. And that remained its format until the last redesign of the model in 2013.

In the new video, we see Nissan playing with the letters of the word Pathfinder by showing them to us in sequence to form the expression "Find a Path".

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Turn the vehicle towards the camera, and you can see black mirrors contrasting with the red paint, roof rails and small (but visible) fender flare in the front and rear. The shape of the new Pathfinder, more-square than previous, seems to confirm what earlier spy images have broadly hinted at.

Of course, to know all we’ll have to wait until next Thursday, but there’s much speculation about the Pathfinder getting a new engine, namely the automaker’s 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder with variable compression, as well as a new 9-speed automatic transmission instead of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that serves the current model.

We can also expect significant changes inside, possibly an approach similar to that seen already in the Armada, Nissan's largest SUV.

In all respects, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has clearly undergone a major transformation. We'll have the full details for you next week Thursday.