Car Releases

Nissan Previews Pathfinder Rock Creek Variant Ahead of NY Presentation

Outdoorsy SUV variants continue to multiply like wild rabbits, and the latest to join the party is a Rock Creek edition of the Nissan Pathfinder for 2023. Nissan had first produced such a variant of the Pathfinder in 2019, recall.

The new Pathfinder Rock Creek will be on display at the New York Auto Show this week, but Nissan has released from info and several images that provide a pretty clear picture of what we’re getting.

“The 2022 Pathfinder was all about a ‘return to rugged,’ and the Pathfinder Rock Creek takes that spirit even further,” explained Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. The model will compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer Timberline Edition and the Honda Pilot TrailSport, just to name a couple.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition, rear
Photo: Nissan
The Pathfinder SUV’s new generation launched for the 2022 model-year, and the Rock Creek joins the lineup for year two, with special characteristics that include:

- Off-road tuned suspension with 5/8-inch (16mm) lift
- 18-inch beadlock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires
- Tubular roof rack with up to 220-pound (100kg) load capacity
- Exclusive front fascia with dark V-motion grille and mesh insert
- Rock Creek badging
- Exclusive leatherette + fabric seats with Rock Creek embroidery
- Orange contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, center console and door panels
- Intelligent Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode

The Pathfinder Rock Creek will be available in three mono-tone exterior colours and one two-tone exterior combination. There will also be more muscle under the hood, with 295 hp (the regular Pathfinder offers 284) and 270 lb-ft of torque (versus 259), provided owners use high-octane fuel.

The Rock Creek variant will be available starting in late summer 2022, with pricing to be announced as launch date approaches.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition, badging
Photo: Nissan
Photos:Nissan
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition pictures
