Subaru today introduced the new, beefier variant of its Outback model. The Subaru Outback Wilderness 2022 features, according to the manufacturer, the dynamic assets of a car and more robustness, clearly targeting the brand's fans who are looking to push the adventure a little further.

The look

The Wilderness model borrows the refined and dynamic exterior of the Subaru Outback with some aesthetic elements that assert its rugged character. This includes a redesigned grille integrated into the new bumper, a revised rear bumper and larger wheel arches, and black on the side mirrors, window moldings, roof rails, grille and badges.

The hood is trimmed with a black stripe to reduce sun glare when driving off-road. This model is equipped with new, more aggressive off-road tires mounted on matte-black alloy wheels. Hexagonal LED fog lights provide better visibility in rough terrain. Finally, four underbody plates provide added protection: two under the engine, one under the transmission and one under the rear differential.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, profile

Capabilities

First and foremost, this Wilderness variant is all about advanced off-road performance. In addition to the familiar symmetrical all-wheel-drive system with constant grip and a 260-hp 2.4L direct-injection 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine, the off-road suspension allows for a higher ground clearance of 241 mm. The approach, overhang and ramp angles are also more pronounced than on the base model: 20 degrees (+1.4), 23.6 degrees (+1.9) and 21.2 degrees (+1.8) respectively.

Overall, the body gains 40 mm in width and the front and rear tracks are also slightly wider. There are also fixed roof rails with four anchor points that can accommodate a static load of 318 kg, as well as covered front and rear towing outlets. Towing capacity is 1,588 kg (3,500 lb).

The X-MODE feature complements the symmetrical constant mesh all-wheel drive system. Advanced control logic allows the system to operate at higher speeds, including downhill driving on icy, dirt, muddy or gravel roads. The driver also has access to the angle of inclination, which is displayed on the X-MODE screen.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, interior

The interior

Subaru insists that nothing has been sacrificed in terms of comfort for this version, and that the Wilderness hosts all the latest safety features available in a Subaru. The safety systems on board the Outback Wilderness have been recalibrated to match its exclusive equipment and specifications.

The interior features more durable and easy-to-clean materials, soft, weather-resistant fabric and embossed Wilderness monogram on the headrests. Other features include copper anodized trim, black headliner and trim, gunmetal gray interior finish, all-weather rubber floor mats and a heavy-duty alloy pedal assembly. Subaru has added a front camera that provides a nearly 180-degree view.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is scheduled to arrive at Subaru dealerships this spring.