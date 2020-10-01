Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10 Off-Road Vehicles in Canada in 2022

Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Auto123 presents the 10 best vehicles for off-roading in 2022. Meet the best 4x4s available to Canadians right now.

As we enter the season of changing weather – and the more-varied road and trail conditions that come with it - we figured we’d put together a list of the top 10 4x4 vehicles capable of venturing far off-road.

You may notice that, this time around anyways, the list includes exclusively gasoline-powered vehicles. But current industry trends are pushing in the direction of both more rugged, adventurous vehicles and of electric powertrains. We don’t doubt the day is coming when we'll be able to give you a Top 10 of the best electrified 4x4 vehicles on the market.

Here are three points about this exercise worth noting:

- The list of 4x4 vehicles could have been longer;
- Within this list, there’s only one car;
- The most powerful model found on the list develops 707 hp; The least powerful? One delivering 260 hp.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator, Rubicon versions

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
Photo: V.Aubé
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Whether you opt for Jeep’s SUV or the pickup, you can rest assured both vehicles have what it takes to tackle rough terrain. Both deliver increased ground clearance and features two limited-slip differentials. The off-road tires are also noteworthy here.

Note, however, that because of the two different chassis - the Gladiator gets its structure from the Ram 1500 - the pickup is the more comfortable of the two.

And for those who really want more, the Rubicon 392 option is a truly exceptional ride.

See also: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Review: Too Expensive to Roughhouse In?

See also: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?

See also: 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review: An Alternative to the Rubicon?

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
Jeep Gladiator
Photo: D.Heyman
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, front
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, front

You May Also Like

Top 13: The Best 4x4s on the Market for 2020... and into 2021

Top 13: The Best 4x4s on the Market for 2020... and into ...

One of the strongest trends in the automotive industry in 2020 (and 2021 because the new year is already looming) is the popularity of models with a robust a...

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Auto123 takes a look at the models offering diesel-engine options to Canadian motorists available in 2021. As you'll see, the list is short and limited to a ...

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Review: On Road and On Track
Article
2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Review: Too Ex...
Review
2022 Ford Expedition Timberline 2022
2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Review: Big S...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 