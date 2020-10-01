Auto123 presents the 10 best vehicles for off-roading in 2022. Meet the best 4x4s available to Canadians right now.

As we enter the season of changing weather – and the more-varied road and trail conditions that come with it - we figured we’d put together a list of the top 10 4x4 vehicles capable of venturing far off-road.

You may notice that, this time around anyways, the list includes exclusively gasoline-powered vehicles. But current industry trends are pushing in the direction of both more rugged, adventurous vehicles and of electric powertrains. We don’t doubt the day is coming when we'll be able to give you a Top 10 of the best electrified 4x4 vehicles on the market.

Here are three points about this exercise worth noting:

- The list of 4x4 vehicles could have been longer;

- Within this list, there’s only one car;

- The most powerful model found on the list develops 707 hp; The least powerful? One delivering 260 hp.

Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator, Rubicon versions