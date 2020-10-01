Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volkswagen Unveils the Next-Generation 2022 Golf R

Volkswagen has presented its next-generation 2022 Golf R. The model will offer motorists more power thanks to a revamped engine, as well as better efficiency thanks to an improved all-wheel-drive system and as pleasant to drive as ever because it retains its 6-speed manual transmission. That gearbox will be included standard with the next R.

Volkswagen clearly listened to its customers here, since 40 percent of R and GTI models sold in America are equipped with this type of transmission.

Under the hood, we still find a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, but it's more powerful with 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on call, a significant increase of 27 h and 30 lb-ft compared to the outgoing generation.

The increase means the North American-only version will now have the same output as the variant offered in Europe.

In addition to the mechanical transmission, an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will also be available. In terms of performance, Volkswagen has given a time of 4.7 seconds for 0-96 km/h acceleration, that with a version equipped with the DSG (automatic) transmission.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, three-quarters rear

The all-wheel-drive system included in the new Golf R is more sophisticated than before thanks to a new rear differential with torque vectoring. This allows a Drift mode function that changes torque distribution and partially disables stability control to allow the rear end to waltz around a bit. The Golf R is also 0.8 inches lower to the ground than the regular Golf (which we won't have, we remind you) and is equipped with standard adaptive shock absorbers. The front brakes are larger than before and come with dual-piston calipers.

Aesthetically, the new Golf R presents look that’s evolved somewhat but doesn’t break much with the past, not that we expected anything revolutionary. The biggest change is arguably the new R logo. The Golf R will be unveiled in three colours: the metallic blue seen here, as well as black and white. The model will be equipped with 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and diffuser, larger air intakes and a body kit that gives it a slightly more aggressive look than the GTI version.

All Golf R models announced for the U.S. market will be delivered in a unique version with a sunroof, leather seats and many other standard features. When it arrives in late 2021, buyers will only have to choose the colour and type of transmission.

We’ll have to wait to learn if there will be any differences in the offer in Canada. We also await details regarding pricing, but it’s safe to say there will likely be at least a modest increase. Remains to be seen…

2022 Volkswagen Golf R, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, interior
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, steering wheel, dashboard
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, steering wheel, dashboard
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, seats
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, seats
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, exhaust tips
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, exhaust tips
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, profile
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R, rear

