Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Volkswagen Recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R Over Sunroof Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen is recalling some 2,200 units of its 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R models. The units affected by the campaign are equipped with a sunroof switch that has an overly sensitive touch function, and which consequently doesn’t meet federal safety standards.

That's according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada. We contacted Volkswagen Canada, who confirmed to us that 927 models are affected in Canada.

The recall affects 523 Golf R cars built between December 8, 2021 and April 25, 2022, and 1,715 GTIs built between December 14, 2021 and May 6, 2022. As mentioned, Volkswagen explains that these cars are equipped with a touch-sensitive sunroof switch with an “overly sensitive” slide area. This leaves room for interpretation. How do you define the sensitivity of a touch button? Suffice to say, the switch doesn't pass NHTSA testing.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Volkswagen explains that a sunroof switch that is inadvertently activated can result in an unintended automatic closure, which increases the risk of injury.

Yes, VW is being extremely cautious here, but the company has no choice but to issue this kind of notice when pressed to do so by NHTSA.

Owners will be notified soon by Volkswagen and asked to being their vehicle to their dealership dealer to have the sunroof switch replaced, free of charge of course. The updated part, which comes from an outside supplier, is compliant with the regulations because its parameters have been updated.

Only cars built for the 2022 model-year are included in the recall campaign. The 2023 Golf GTI and Golf R are thus not included.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Recalls the New Golf GTI and Golf R

Volkswagen Recalls the New Golf GTI and Golf R

Volkswagen is having more than 4,000 of its Golf GTIs and R's recalled due to a problem with the engine cover. The cover could potentially come loose and if ...

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen G...

This week, Auto123 went to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, for a first test drive of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, which of course provided the perf...

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Pricing and Details Announced

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Pricing and Details A...

Volkswagen Canada has released pricing and details for the only two Golf models that will be offered in North America for the eighth generation of the model,...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari recalls 23,555 vehicles for brake pro...
Article
Volkswagen's flying taxi concept
Volkswagen Group Unveils Flying Taxi Concept
Article
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Police Pick...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 