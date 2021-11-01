Volkswagen is recalling some 2,200 units of its 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R models. The units affected by the campaign are equipped with a sunroof switch that has an overly sensitive touch function, and which consequently doesn’t meet federal safety standards.

That's according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada. We contacted Volkswagen Canada, who confirmed to us that 927 models are affected in Canada.

The recall affects 523 Golf R cars built between December 8, 2021 and April 25, 2022, and 1,715 GTIs built between December 14, 2021 and May 6, 2022. As mentioned, Volkswagen explains that these cars are equipped with a touch-sensitive sunroof switch with an “overly sensitive” slide area. This leaves room for interpretation. How do you define the sensitivity of a touch button? Suffice to say, the switch doesn't pass NHTSA testing.

Volkswagen explains that a sunroof switch that is inadvertently activated can result in an unintended automatic closure, which increases the risk of injury.

Yes, VW is being extremely cautious here, but the company has no choice but to issue this kind of notice when pressed to do so by NHTSA.

Owners will be notified soon by Volkswagen and asked to being their vehicle to their dealership dealer to have the sunroof switch replaced, free of charge of course. The updated part, which comes from an outside supplier, is compliant with the regulations because its parameters have been updated.

Only cars built for the 2022 model-year are included in the recall campaign. The 2023 Golf GTI and Golf R are thus not included.