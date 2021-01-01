Volvo is refreshing the XC60 for 2022 with mild updates to the design and medium-strength changes to the technologies it sports. The compact SUV thus gets a slightly different look outside and a new infotainment system inside. There are also minor changes to the driver assistance systems and the interior finish.

The exterior

Visual changes are subtle and include a redesigned grille and front bumper, as well as new wheel designs and available exterior colours.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo XC60, profile

The interior

The XC60's vertical touchscreen now features Volvo's Android-based infotainment system, first seen on the all-electric Polestar models and XC40 Recharge. This software runs apps such as Google Maps for navigation and Google Play for music.

Other technological improvements include improved sensors, radar and cameras for the various drive assist systems.

New materials for decking out the interior are also available.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo XC60, new infotainment system

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo XC60, new infotainment system, fig. 2

The powertrains

We don't expect to see any changes in the XC60's available powertrains. In the U.S., Volvo offers for 2022 the T5, T6 and T8 models, all powered by a 2.0L inline-four, and we're likely to see a similar offering in Canada. In the T5, this engine is turbocharged and develops 250 hp. The T6 adds a supercharger for a total of 316 hp, while the T8 is a plug-in hybrid with two electric motors that together produce a total of 400 hp, and offer an almighty range of… 31 km.

Pricing for the 2022 XC60 has yet to be announced, but it is likely to increase slightly from the current model. The model goes into production in May, and we can expect to see it in dealerships in Canada before the end of this year.