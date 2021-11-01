Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volvo’s C40 Recharge Priced at $72,600 in Canada

Volvo Canada announced it is taking reservations on the upcoming C40 Recharge electric model starting today, and given it a price of $72,600.

That kind of pricing puts the coupe-style SUV, Volvo’s very first model designed from scratch as a BEV, far beyond reach of eligibility for any of the federal or provincial incentives available on the purchase of electric vehicles. But buyers not dissuaded by that will be able to choose from… one available version. That would be the fully equipped Ultimate spec level.

Fully equipped means the C40 Recharge Ultimate comes with a host of features like an oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Advanced Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman-Kardon Premium audio, 360 Surround View Camera, and Unique 20-inch wheels. What it won’t come with is any leather inside.

Also included is the Digital Services Package (4-year subscription) with the Android Operating System, as well as a ‘Care offer’ which, in addition to roadside assistance and the full Volvo New Car Warranty, provides owners with complimentary maintenance service and wear coverage on select items for the first 4 years or 80,000 km.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, profile
Photo: Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, profile

Performance-wise, Volvo promises a range of about 360 km from the 78-kWh battery, 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.7 seconds and a 33-minute wait at a fast-charge station to take charge from 0 to 80 percent. All-wheel drive is part of the deal with a powertrain the output of which is 402 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque.

It should be pointed out that the range, which as yet to be finalized with the EPA, is somewhat less than the 420 Volvo talked about back in the early spring. On the other hand, it’s expected that over-the-air updates will eventually see a rise in the maximum range.

How to order
Starting now, buyers can go to Volvocars.ca or visit their favourite Volvo dealer to plonk down a $500 deposit to reserve a copy. With that, customers “will be able to choose from attractive pre-configured C40s that are ready for simple, transparent, and convenient ordering”, says Volvo.

Production of the model is set to start at Volvo’s plant in Ghent, Belgium this fall with the first Canadian customer deliveries planned for Spring of 2022.

See also: Volvo Will Only Sell Electric Vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, front
Photo: Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, front
Photos:Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge pictures
