2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

Photo: Alfa Romeo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - On the truck

• Alfa Romeo Canada announces the price range for the new Tonale SUV.

• The base model starts at $44,995, meaning the model is eligible for government discounts.

• The plug-in hybrid variant gets a starting price of $54,995.

Alfa Romeo Canada has announced pricing for the all-new Tonale SUV. The base price for the sub-compact SUV is set at $44,995 CAD, excluding shipping and preparation.

That price is for the Sprint version with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. For the Veloce variant, buyers will be paying $46,495 or more.

After that come the variants with plug-in hybrid powertrain, equipped with a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder and an electric motor. The asking price rises to $54,995 for the Sprint trim level and $57,495 for the Veloce.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Alfa Romeo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Profile

Discount-eligible

The Tonale’s Canadian base price is no surprise, as it qualifies the model for the $5,000 federal government rebate, in addition to those offered in some provinces.

“We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact SUV segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid proposition,” said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. “The Tonale is positioned directly in one of the largest volume segments with best-in-class 285 hp and an electric range of more than 48 km as the next generation of electrified Alfa Romeo vehicles enter the market.”



As for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, in addition to being composed of the aforementioned components, it also features a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90-kW electric motor to offer an electric range of 48 km, at least, the automaker promises. Each Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV is in all-wheel-drive configuration.

Photo: Alfa Romeo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Interior

As for the gas-only version, power is 256 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, new standards in the segment.

Of course, once we have the model in hand, we'll be able to analyze it in more detail, especially in terms of build quality, driving pleasure, safety features and on-board technology.