Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

The base version of the new SUV will start at $44,995. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - On the truck
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - On the truck

•    Alfa Romeo Canada announces the price range for the new Tonale SUV.

•    The base model starts at $44,995, meaning the model is eligible for government discounts.

•    The plug-in hybrid variant gets a starting price of $54,995.

Alfa Romeo Canada has announced pricing for the all-new Tonale SUV. The base price for the sub-compact SUV is set at $44,995 CAD, excluding shipping and preparation. 

That price is for the Sprint version with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. For the Veloce variant, buyers will be paying $46,495 or more. 

After that come the variants with plug-in hybrid powertrain, equipped with a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder and an electric motor. The asking price rises to $54,995 for the Sprint trim level and $57,495 for the Veloce. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Profile
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Profile

Discount-eligible
The Tonale’s Canadian base price is no surprise, as it qualifies the model for the $5,000 federal government rebate, in addition to those offered in some provinces. 

“We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact SUV segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid proposition,” said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. “The Tonale is positioned directly in one of the largest volume segments with best-in-class 285 hp and an electric range of more than 48 km as the next generation of electrified Alfa Romeo vehicles enter the market.”
   
As for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, in addition to being composed of the aforementioned components, it also features a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90-kW electric motor to offer an electric range of 48 km, at least, the automaker promises. Each Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV is in all-wheel-drive configuration. 

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Interior
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Interior

As for the gas-only version, power is 256 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, new standards in the segment. 

Of course, once we have the model in hand, we'll be able to analyze it in more detail, especially in terms of build quality, driving pleasure, safety features and on-board technology.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Exterior design
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale - Exterior design
Photos:Alfa Romeo
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2023 Lexus NX: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

2023 Lexus NX: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

Lexus Canada has announced pricing for the Canadian-built 2023 NX SUV, which returns largely unchanged for the next model-year. Available with one of four po...

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

Lexus has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Lexus RX in Canada. The luxury SUV gets a starting price of $58,650 CAD, with the all-new 500h hybrid ...

BMW XM, New M-Exclusive Hybrid SUV, Is Here to Impress

BMW XM, New M-Exclusive Hybrid SUV, Is Here to Impress

BMW introduces the production version of the M-exclusive XM SUV. Here are all the crazy numbers for the high-performance PHEV coming for 2023.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volvo XC60
Volvo Issues Small-Scale Recall for Potential...
Article
2024 Mazda CX-90
2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased Again Ahead of Late J...
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Wyoming Politicians Propose Bill to Ban the S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in a Car Wash
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in...
Video
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 