The 2023 Lexus NX has been priced for the Canadian market by its maker.

The base-model Lexus NX sells for $47,950 or more for the 2023 model-year.

For the most part the model returns unchanged from 2022.

Lexus Canada has announced pricing for the Canadian-built 2023 NX SUV, which returns largely unchanged for the next model-year.

Once again, buyers can choose their NX with one of four powertrains. The base-model NX 250 ($47,950 or more) comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Above it is the NX 350 model, featuring a 2.4L turbo engine and the same 8-speed auto transmission.

Then come two hybrid models: the NX 350h, able to deliver 239-hp total output thanks to a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain (thus not plug-in), and the NX 450h plug-in variant, which delivers 58 km of range on all-electric power. Its powertrain features a 2.5L inline 4-cylinder engine.

Photo: Lexus 2022/23 Lexus NX 350 F Sport - Interior

F Sport

Note that the 2023 Lexus NX 350 and NX 450h can be augmented with the F Sport package, which delivers sportier driving dynamics thanks to active variable suspension systems and front and rear performance dampers.

Esthetic enhancements include F Sport-exclusive grille and bumpers, colour-keyed fenders, black roof rails, dark graphite aluminum ornamentation, meter cluster, sport seats clad in Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe upholstery, steering wheel and aluminum pedals and scuff plates.

All 2023 NX models get the Lexus Safety System + 3.0 suite of active safety systems, as well as a digital latch system for opening doors via a button, all while the safe exit assist system helps prevent users dooring any passing cyclists or nearby pedestrians.

Photo: Lexus 2022/23 Lexus NX 450h - Three quarters rear

Here are the model and trim combinations for the 2023 Lexus NX in Canada:

NX 250 Signature (MSRP: $47,950): Features 18-inch alloy wheels, 10-speaker audio with 9.8-inch Lexus Interface display, 7-inch driver display, heated steering wheel and front seats and LED fog lamps and daytime running lights.

Also included in this base model are the Lexus smart key system with push button start, two rear USB ports, reverse tilt exterior mirrors, Homelink transceiver, downhill assist control, dual-zone auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers and the Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

NX 350 Luxury (MSRP: $55,950): features Lexus Interface Drive Connect with 14-inch screen, 20-inch alloy wheels, power rear door, panoramic moonroof, 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, wireless charging system for personal electronics, Active Noise Control, lane change assist, the Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic brake and the Intuitive Parking Assist system with auto braking.

NX 350 Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $60,250): Adds triple beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, power rear door with kick sensor, panoramic view monitor, digital rear view mirror, digital key and credit-card sized wallet key and wood trim interior accents.

NX 350 Executive (MSRP: $65,250): To the Ultra Luxury trim level, it adds 20-inch dark grey and silver machine-finished alloy wheels, advanced-touch steering wheel, 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, 60/40 power folding rear seats and a head-up display.

Photo: Lexus 2022/23 Lexus 350 F Sport NX - Front grille

NX 350 F SPORT 1 (MSRP: $58,550): Enhances the NX 350 with more aggressive styling and sportier performance. This model comes with the adaptive variable suspension system, front and rear performance dampers, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, unique advanced-touch and heated steering wheel, F Sport seating, heated and ventilated front seats and a driver’s seat memory system.

The model also features a single-colour ambient illumination system, triple-beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, head-up display, power rear door, moonroof, black trim accents and painted wheel arch moldings.

NX 350 F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $61,450): Adds the 14-inch display, 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, a wireless charging system for personal electronics, Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic brake, lane change assist, panoramic moonroof and Intuitive Parking Assist system with auto braking.

NX 350 F SPORT 3 (MSRP: $65,450): Adds 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio, 60/40 split power folding rear seats, heated rear seats, panoramic view monitor, power rear door with kick sensor, digital key and credit-card sized wallet key and digital rearview mirror.

NX 350h Signature (MSRP: $50,450): Essentially the same features as the non-hybrid 250 Signature model.

NX 350h Premium (MSRP: $51,950): Adds power tilting/telescoping steering column, driver’s seat memory system, heated and ventilated front seats, power back door and power moonroof. It also introduces the ambient illumination system and dark prism decorative interior trim.

NX 350h Luxury (MSRP: $56,950): Adds the Lexus Interface Drive Connect with 14-inch display screen, 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic moonroof, 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, wireless charger for personal electronics, lane change assist, Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic brake and the Intuitive Parking Assist system with auto braking.

NX 350h Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $61,250): Adds triple beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, power rear door with kick sensor, panoramic view monitor, digital rear view mirror, digital key and credit-card sized wallet key and wood trim interior accents.

NX 350h Executive (MSRP: $66,000): Essentially the same features as the non-hybrid 350 Executive model.

Photo: Lexus Front of 2022/23 Lexus NX 450h

NX 450h+ Ultra Premium (MSRP: $59,950): Features the plug-in Lexus Hybrid Drive system. This model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel on a power tilting/telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver’s seat memory system, ambient illumination system, dark prism decorative interior trim, power hatch, power moonroof and Blind Spot Monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

NX 450h+ Executive (MSRP: $75,400): Adds 20-inch dark grey and silver machined alloy wheels, advanced touch steering wheel, advanced remote park system, triple beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam and the 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system.

Also included are the power rear door with kick sensor, head-up display, panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, a digital key and credit-card sized wallet key, lane change assist, decorative wood interior trim, a wireless charging system for personal electronics and the Intuitive Parking Assist system with auto braking.

NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 (MSRP: $76,350): Adds the adaptive variable suspension system, front and rear performance rods, painted wheel arch moldings, advanced touch steering wheel, triple beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam.

This range-topping model also features the 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, power hatch with kick sensor, head-up display, panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, digital key and credit-card sized wallet key, lane change assist, black trim accents, wireless charging system for personal electronics and the Intuitive Parking Assist system with auto braking.