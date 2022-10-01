Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Lexus RX F SPORT, front
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX F SPORT, front

•    The reworked 5th-generation 2023 Lexus RX gets a starting price of $58,650 CAD in Canada, Lexus announced today.

•    The all-new 500h hybrid powertrain is available starting at $79,800.

•    There are a number of trims and powertrain combinations to choose from for buyers of this made-in-Canada SUV.

•    The model goes on sale before the end of the year.

Lexus has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Lexus RX in Canada. The luxury SUV gets a starting price of $58,650 CAD, with the all-new 500h hybrid powertrain available starting at $79,800.

We’ve covered the main changes Lexus brought for the new generation of its luxury crossover SUV, but the notable updates include new engines, platform and design and a redesigned and modernized interior. All models get the new Lexus Interface multimedia system and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of safety and drive assists features.

For Canadian buyers, the model comes with one of three powertrains. The first is a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine working with 8-peed auto transmission, good for 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. 

2023 Lexus RX F SPORT Performance - Profile
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX F SPORT Performance - Profile

The other two are hybrid systems. One is a 2.5L 4-cylinder with CVT wedded to a fourth-generation self-charging electric system, with net output of 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque. The brand-new 500h’s powertrain delivers net output of 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.4L turbo engine (front axle) with 6-speed auto transmission combined with two electric motors, one of them on the rear axle. It works with the DIRECT4 AWD drivetrain.

Lexus offers the RX 500h and select RX 350 models with F SPORT packaging, which adds adaptive variable suspension systems plus more aggressive F SPORT styling.

2023 Lexus RX F SPORT Performance - Back
2023 Lexus RX F SPORT Performance - Back

Here are the pricing and trim details for each version of the 2023 Lexus RX:

RX 350 Premium (MSRP: $58,650): The base model has a 9.8-inch touchscreen display and 12 speakers, auto limited slip differential, Active Noise Control, shift-by-wire system, stop-and-start engine system, downhill assist control, rain-sensing wipers and 19-inch alloy wheels. 

Other features include a moon roof, power folding exterior mirrors, heated LEXUS emblem, colour-keyed over-fenders, heated steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, driver’s seat memory system, NuLuxe upholstery, 7-inch full digital instrument cluster, ambient cabin lighting, power back door, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Safe Exit Assist with E-Latch and parking support with brake. This version is rated to tow 1,587 kg (3,500 lb).

RX 350 Luxury (MSRP: $65,850). This adds a 14-inch touchscreen, unique 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic moon roof, heated and ventilated rear seats, smooth leather upholstery, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, rear console box and multi-colour ambient cabin lighting system.

RX 350 Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $69,650). This adds a head-up display, triple beam LED headlamps with the adaptive high beam system, Panoramic View Monitor with cleaner, advanced touch steering wheel, digital key, digital inner mirror and power back door with kick sensor. Also included are traffic jam assist, lane change assist and front cross traffic alert functions.

2023 Lexus RX 350 - Interior
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 350 - Interior

RX 350 Executive (MSRP: $74,150). This version gets a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, driver’s seat four-way lumbar support, power folding rear seats, semi-Aniline premium leather, rear sunshade, 21-inch hi alloy wheels and Advanced Park technology.

RX 350 F SPORT 1 (MSRP: $63,250). This variant takes the RX 350 Premium and adds 21-inch F SPORT Performance alloy wheels, F SPORT grille and bumpers, F SPORT leather-wrapped steering wheel with Lexus advanced touch system, 7-inch hi grade F SPORT digital instrument cluster, aluminum sport pedals, head-up display, adaptive variable suspension systems, aluminum decorative trim and multi-colour ambient cabin lighting system.

RX 350 F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $68,350). This adds several upgrades, including a 14” touchscreen, panoramic moon roof, heated and ventilated rear seats, smooth leather upholstery, a wireless charging tray for personal electronics, and a rear console box.

RX 350 F SPORT 3 (MSRP: $74,150): This version adds 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio, triple beam LED headlamps with the adaptive high beam system, panoramic view monitor with cleaner, power folding rear seats, digital inner mirror, digital key and power back door with kick sensor, plus advanced park, traffic jam assist, lane change assist, and front cross traffic alert functions.

2023 Lexus RX F 500h F SPORT - Seating
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX F 500h F SPORT - Seating

RX 350h Premium (MSRP: $60,150). This is the entry-level hybrid model.

RX 350h Luxury (MSRP: $67,350). Essentially the same as the RX 350 Luxury, except for the hybrid system. Price difference is $1,500.

RX 350h Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $71,150). Essentially the same as the RX 350 Ultra Luxury, except for the hybrid system. Price difference is $1,500.

RX 350h Executive (MSRP: $75,650). Essentially the same as the RX 350 Executive, except for the hybrid system. Price difference is $1,500.

RX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 (MSRP: $79,800): This features Lexus Interface with 14” touchscreen and 12 speakers, 7-inch multi-information display, four-wheel steering, E Axle rear differential, 21-inch F SPORT performance alloys, rain-sensing wipers, colour-keyed rocker panels, Active Sound Control, digital key, digital inner mirror, power back door with kick sensor, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and a 1,587 kg (3,500 lb) towing rating.

RX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 (MSRP: $85,600). This adds 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio, triple beam LED headlamps with the adaptive high beam system, the Panoramic View Monitor with cleaner and 1,500-watt inverter, plus the advanced park, traffic jam assist, lane change assist, and front cross traffic alert features.

The 2023 Lexus RX goes on sale before the end of the year.

2023 Lexus RX F 350 - Second-row seating
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX F 350 - Second-row seating
Photos:Lexus
2023 Lexus RX pictures
