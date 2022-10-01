Photo: BMW Profile of 2023 BMW M2

• BMW presents the new generation of its BMW M2.

• The model gets a turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine, now offering 453 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

• The styling of the new M2 makes an important break with that of the regular versions.

With new electric models getting most of the attention these days, it’s easy to forget that some manufacturers still have more traditional models to present, including all those whose mandate is delivering pure performance.

This is the case of BMW's M2, the beefed-up version of the German automaker’s 2 Series car. The model has just been unveiled by BMW and let's just say there's a lot to discuss, starting with the styling.

You'll notice right away that the lines of this new M2 make a major break with those of the regular 2 Series. Still, what differentiates it the most are the mechanics that make it go.

Photo: BMW Front of 2023 BMW M2

The powertrain

The new M2 is propelled by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine good for 453 hp, or 48 more than the previous model. Torque is rated at 406 lb-ft. The M2 comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but an 8-speed automatic transmission is available.

As for performance, with the manual transmission, 0-97 km/h acceleration officially can take as little as 4.1 seconds. With the auto transmission, that gets shaved by 0.2 seconds to clock in at 3.9 seconds. To stop the car, BMW has given it 6-piston brakes in front.

The looks

While no one is going to complain much about the powertrain, there may be some who take issue with the design. This Beemer’s front nostrils take on a squarer shape, a theme that's carried over to the entire snout, which has very square angles. The rear end is less polarizing, but the lines and contours are still a little bombastic. Seen from certain angles, the whole thing borders on caricature.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW M2, three-quarters rear

The dimensions of this M2 are worth mentioning. The car is 4.1 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider and 0.3 inches lower than the previous generation. The wheelbase is also 2.1 inches longer, while the front and rear tracks have been widened to match those of the M4.

At model launch, five colours are offered: Alpine White, Sapphire Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic and the new Zandvoort Blue hue that will be exclusive to the 2023 M2.

Staggered alloy wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear) are standard. Same goes for the M adaptive suspension and the M active differential.

Photo: BMW Interior of 2023 BMW M2

Inside

On board, there are new M Sport seats with an illuminated M logo on the headrest. For the first time, BMW offers its M Carbon bucket seats as an option with the Carbon Package, which also includes the M Carbon roof that reduces the car's weight and lowers its centre of gravity. The carbon seats weigh 24 lb less than standard seats.

The curved screen that we've seen with other BMW products also enters into the picture with this new M2. It combines two screens, spanning 12.3 and 14.9 inches. These will, of course, incorporate everything we know about BMW's multimedia system, but also model-specific functions related to chassis adjustments such as suspension, steering, braking and M traction control.

BMW plans to launch the M2 coupe in the U.S. market in April 2023. We'll have more details at that time regarding the versions set to land in Canada, including pricing.