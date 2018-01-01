If you're a potential buyer of the Cadillac Lyriq, the first all-electric model from General Motors' luxury brand launching in the next few weeks, and you haven’t yet reserved one, get ready to wait. Cadillac has announced that the 2023 models are already sold out.

Fortunately, it will soon be possible to reserve a 2024 model, but these will take longer to arrive, of course.

On the day the automaker started taking orders for the initial edition of the Lyriq, so many consumers stepped up and paid the nominal $100 (refundable) deposit that the entire planned production run for the year (25,00 units, according to Cadillac) was snapped up within a two-hour period.

Cancellations are possible, of course, especially as many consumers now reserve several different models due to the current long wait times. If they get their wish elsewhere, units may become available to those on the waiting list. To get on that list, consumers need to contact their Cadillac dealer; that will also give them priority for the 2024 models to come later.

The first deliveries of the 2023 Lyriq are scheduled for this summer. We will be at the launch of the vehicle at the end of June, and we’ll have a first drive review for you soon thereafter.

Until then, it will be interesting to see how Cadillac handles the challenge of meeting demand – around 25,000 potential buyers have lined up for the vehicle - while continuing to build on its success, because next year, the Celestiq all-electric sedan will launch on to the market.