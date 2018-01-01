This week, Cadillac released some but not all of the details we’ve been waiting for regarding its first all-electric vehicle, the Lyriq SUV. We did learn the Canadian price for the rear-wheel drive base version, when the vehicle will be available for order, and when it will arrive at dealerships.

The rear-wheel drive version gets a starting price of $69,898 CAD. It comes equipped with a 100-kWh battery and has an output of 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Range with this model should be 502 km, according to General Motors (GM).

Canadian customers can start placing their order for the Lyriq as of… tomorrow, May 19. Given the difficulties in delivering new EVs in timely fashions experienced elsewhere in the industry, those who want one of Cadillac’s first all-electric model will want to act quickly or resign themselves to waiting.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Cadillac 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, profile

And when will the Lyriq should being delivered to Canadian customers? GM is talking about the fall. So those who order early will only have to wait a few months - if all goes according to plan, of course.

Here’s what Cadillac did not announce this week: details regarding torque, pricing and range for the AWD Lyriq to come. We do know that it gets a second electric motor and delivers an output of 500 hp as well as a towing capacity of 3500 lb.

Charging capacity for the new Lyriq is 19.2 kW with a Level 2 home charging station, which translates to 83 km of range recovery per hour. With fast DC charging, we're talking about getting back some 120 km in 10 minutes. That's starting to sound interesting.

Next month, on June 20 to be exact, our colleague Benoît Charette will participate in the launch of the model in Utah. Be sure to catch his first driving impressions of the 2023 Lyriq soon after.

Photo: Cadillac 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, interior