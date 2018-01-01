The Cadillac Lyriq will be the first all-electric vehicle from GM's luxury brand, and needless to say, the division is betting big on it. It's getting close to being on the market, but so far, the company hasn't given a date for its arrival at dealerships.

Things are starting to become clearer, though. The SUV was supposed to be previewed at the since-cancelled Montreal Auto Show, which is always the first sign of a more prominent arrival. Then, a post by General Motors president Mark Reuss on his LinkedIn account shed more light on the timeline for the EV. The GM boss promised that the first production versions should be delivered to customers within a few months.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly on the Lyriq, which will allow us to launch it nine months ahead of schedule,” he explained. Let's just hope they haven't cut corners and saddle customers with a flawed product that will later be subject to recalls.

The Lyriq electric-powered mid-size SUV was first unveiled by GM in August 2020. It will be followed into the Cadillac lineup by other all-electric models, including the Celestiq and an electric version of the Escalade SUV.

Ironically, a performance-oriented, V8-powered V variant of the big Escalade is being unveiled today, further proof of the disruption currently roiling the auto industry.

Further on the horizon, another electric SUV, more compact in size, is expected by 2025.

The electric models are among 30 promised by General Motors by 2025 as part of its electrification plan. About 20 of these will be marketed in North America.

With all these proposals on the schedule, electric vehicle production capacity will have to grow. According to sources and documents made public in December, GM plans to invest more than $4 billion in two Michigan plants to increase capacity.