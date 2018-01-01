Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Deliveries of Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Begin Within a Few Months, GM Promises

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Cadillac Lyriq will be the first all-electric vehicle from GM's luxury brand, and needless to say, the division is betting big on it. It's getting close to being on the market, but so far, the company hasn't given a date for its arrival at dealerships.

Things are starting to become clearer, though. The SUV was supposed to be previewed at the since-cancelled Montreal Auto Show, which is always the first sign of a more prominent arrival. Then, a post by General Motors president Mark Reuss on his LinkedIn account shed more light on the timeline for the EV. The GM boss promised that the first production versions should be delivered to customers within a few months.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly on the Lyriq, which will allow us to launch it nine months ahead of schedule,” he explained. Let's just hope they haven't cut corners and saddle customers with a flawed product that will later be subject to recalls.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Cadillac Lyriq, rear
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Lyriq, rear

The Lyriq electric-powered mid-size SUV was first unveiled by GM in August 2020. It will be followed into the Cadillac lineup by other all-electric models, including the Celestiq and an electric version of the Escalade SUV.

Ironically, a performance-oriented, V8-powered V variant of the big Escalade is being unveiled today, further proof of the disruption currently roiling the auto industry.

Further on the horizon, another electric SUV, more compact in size, is expected by 2025.

The electric models are among 30 promised by General Motors by 2025 as part of its electrification plan. About 20 of these will be marketed in North America.  

With all these proposals on the schedule, electric vehicle production capacity will have to grow. According to sources and documents made public in December, GM plans to invest more than $4 billion in two Michigan plants to increase capacity.

You May Also Like

Cadillac Taking Orders for Lyriq EV As of Now

Cadillac Taking Orders for Lyriq EV As of Now

General Motors has announced it is opening the order book for the Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV, set to debut in autumn 2022. That’s a long way off and mos...

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Version Presented, Pricing Announced

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Version Presented, Pricing...

Cadillac today unveiled the production version of the Lyriq, the first electric SUV in the company’s history. The luxury automaker company also announced the...

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

After much teasing, Cadillac has finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. Although the Lyriq SUV won't be ready for market for another two years, we ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Cadillac Escalade V
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details o...
Article
Volvo XC60 Recharge (T8)
Volvo's PHEVs Will Offer More Range Starting ...
Article
Image of the future Cadillac Escalade V
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
Video of a Bugatti Chiron Doing 417 km/h on a German Highway Has Authorities Tut-Tutting
Video of a Bugatti Chiron Doi...
Video
Restored Video Shows 1930s New York and Its Cars... and It's Magic
Restored Video Shows 1930s Ne...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 