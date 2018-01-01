Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've been waiting for this one for a while, ever since Chevrolet renewed its Corvette for 2020. The C8 in Z06 version has been confirmed by the company and it will make its debut for the year 2023.

Of course, we haven't seen the model yet, but here Chevy has just given us a tasty first bite, one that should whet the appetites of driving and Corvette fans everywhere.

The audio clip unveiled by the company lets us hear different samples of the exhaust at different times as the car negotiates a track. For the most part what we get are high-pitched sounds, a la Ferrari and Lamborghini, rather than the more guttural music of the typical American sports car.

This sound adds credibility to the spy images that have suggested the Z06 getting a flat surface crankshaft. In addition to its unique sound, the configuration makes it easier to reach extremely high RPM. One rumour has suggested that the engine could go up to 9,000 RPM. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, in comparison, was equipped with a V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and saw its rev counter reach 8,250 RPM.

As for the engine, according to rumours that have circulated, it would be a 5.5L V8 derived from the C8.R racing version. It develops about 500 hp, but this is partly due to the series regulations. We expect something more powerful for the road model.

Which is the world upside down, of course; limited power for racing, but not for the street.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be revealed this fall, so we won't have to wait too long to find out more.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

Owner Logs 940,000 km On His 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

Owner Logs 940,000 km On His 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

At 18 years of age, Steve Stone bought himself a brand-new 1963 Chevrolet Corvette; now, almost 60 years later, he still owns that car and is approaching the...

The Next Nissan Z Makes an Appearance in Production Form

The Next Nissan Z Makes an Appearance in Production Form

A production version of the upcoming Nissan Z has been spotted, and images posted online. What we see is a car that looks pretty similar to the Concept Z pro...

New Chevy Corvette C8 Falls off Lift at Dealership, Is Destroyed

New Chevy Corvette C8 Falls off Lift at Dealership, Is De...

The owner of a new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 had a nasty surprise during a visit to the dealership. Likely ignorant of the mid-engine car’s anchor points, a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford F-150 Tremor
Microchip Shortage: Ford and Chevrolet Produc...
Article
2022 Porsche Macan
More Power, Other Improvements for the Porsch...
Article
Rivian R1T and R1S
The Debuts of the Rivian R1T and R1S Are Dela...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 