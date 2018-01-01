We've been waiting for this one for a while, ever since Chevrolet renewed its Corvette for 2020. The C8 in Z06 version has been confirmed by the company and it will make its debut for the year 2023.

Of course, we haven't seen the model yet, but here Chevy has just given us a tasty first bite, one that should whet the appetites of driving and Corvette fans everywhere.

The audio clip unveiled by the company lets us hear different samples of the exhaust at different times as the car negotiates a track. For the most part what we get are high-pitched sounds, a la Ferrari and Lamborghini, rather than the more guttural music of the typical American sports car.

This sound adds credibility to the spy images that have suggested the Z06 getting a flat surface crankshaft. In addition to its unique sound, the configuration makes it easier to reach extremely high RPM. One rumour has suggested that the engine could go up to 9,000 RPM. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, in comparison, was equipped with a V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and saw its rev counter reach 8,250 RPM.

As for the engine, according to rumours that have circulated, it would be a 5.5L V8 derived from the C8.R racing version. It develops about 500 hp, but this is partly due to the series regulations. We expect something more powerful for the road model.

Which is the world upside down, of course; limited power for racing, but not for the street.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be revealed this fall, so we won't have to wait too long to find out more.

