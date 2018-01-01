Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Chevrolet Shows a First Official Image of the 2023 Corvette Z06

At the end of October, Chevrolet will officially present the next Z06 version of its Corvette. The moment is eagerly awaited by fans, as we’re talking about the debut of the most powerful and unique variant in the model's history.

In anticipation of the event, Chevrolet has released the first official image of the sports car. This mid-engine Corvette is expected to be powered by a 5.5L V8 engine featuring a flat-surface crankshaft, which will push the tachometer line to around 9,000 RPM.

Back in August, GM shared photos and a video showing a camouflaged prototype version touring Europe ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, we hadn't seen the model in its full glory until today. For all that, apart from the aerodynamic additions, the variant’s differences from the regular Corvette are rather discreet.

It will let its performance speak for it on the track, however.

Still, there are noticeable differences, for example the bumper is completely different from the regular C8. Also, the more pronounced air intakes around the grille are clear to see. Those on the sides at the rear have also been redesigned and the contrasting trim around them is less jarring. We can't see the rear, of course, but we know that the exhaust tips will be different and we can see that the spoiler on the Z06 variant is distinct.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will be officially presented on October 23.

